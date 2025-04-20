Jorjiana Is Trying To Make "Time" For Herself On Jazzy New Single

This is not Jorjiana's first foray into earthier sounds, as her previous song "Elevator Spaghetti" is like a bossa nova lounge in track form.

You may know Jorjiana for her breakout banger "ILBB2" with a GloRilla remix, but we implore you not to stop there. The Midwest femcee from Michigan City, Indiana just released a new song "Time" and an accompanying music video, and it's a pretty compelling mix of genres.

First off, her verses are pretty speedy but still mellow as she reflects on trying to stay motivated, self-focused, and determined as her fame grows and its circumstances consume her. Many lyrics reference material growth such as international travel and connecting with fans supporting Jorjiana's music, whereas others speak on themes of lost friends, rampant negativity, and trying to avoid feeling lost while maintaining her personal drive.

However, the beat on "Time" – produced by EMRLD – is what might surprise fans who only heard "ILBB2" or other hard-hitters like "Wok Sauce." A light drum beat, wistful pianos, and wondrous brass give this cut a very jazzy feel, and Jorjiana flows quite well over it with a deadpan delivery.

Folks might scoff at this attempt from the 20-year-old, but there's actually some solid precedent for this interesting and well-executed genre fusion. Her track "Elevator Spaghetti," for example, takes on more of a bossa nova-centric sound while still maintaining the general lounge atmosphere "Time" embodies as well as it does.

Neither the beat nor the verses diminish each other's impact, and the simple, melancholy, but tender approach to both fit together very nicely. We can't wait to hear what Jorjiana has in store next, and we hope even more interesting idiosyncrasies are in store.

Jorjiana "Time" Music Video

Quotable Lyrics
I'm not used to this lifestyle, need some love, give it right now,
I'm hugging a fan, I can't cry now, uh-huh,
Losing the battle, but I'm picking a fight,
Heart froze over, I'm covered in ice

