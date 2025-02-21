Rising Midwest Rapper Jorjiana Calls On GloRilla For Remix Of Viral Hit "ILBB2"

This is just one of Jorjiana's tracks to gain steam as of late.

Yeah, I love them bad b*tches (Why?), 'cause I'm a bad b*tch too Caught my n**** cheating, boy, why you ain't call me? (Huh?) I f*ck bad b*tches too F*ck I'ma hate on the next ho for? (The f*ck?) That ain't what bad b*tches do Naw, we can't lay up, 11 A.M. checkout, n**** a*s gettin' the boot (Outta there) I'm—I'm a big dog, I don't argue over n****s (Ho) leave that sh*t for the puppies I can get d**k anytime I want (Stamp that), baby, that sh*t ain't nothin'

The glitchy and rumbling sounds are all present. She hails from Michigan City, Indiana, so we can why she would be borrowing from that palette. For us though, GloRilla really livens this track up by breaking up the monotonous tone that "ILBB2" has. Her flow is faster, more aggressive and just as charismatic as Jorjiana. But there's potential for the 20-year-old who's still finding her way. Sadly, choosing someone as hot as Big Glo comes with the chance of you getting outshined on your own record. But it's a savvy way for her to grow her fan base and show that she's got some motion.

If you're into rappers with an off-kilter style, you may want to consider Jorjiana and her "ILBB2 (Remix)." This is a new version of one of her breakout 2024 tracks, and also on her shortest at just 1:33. She's what we would consider a female Blueface. She doesn't really rap on beat and has a more conversational, nonchalant delivery. The beat doesn't change for this altered edition, which is a Detroit hip-hop style instrumental.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.