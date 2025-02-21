Rising Midwest Rapper Jorjiana Calls On GloRilla For Remix Of Viral Hit "ILBB2"

If you're into rappers with an off-kilter style, you may want to consider Jorjiana and her "ILBB2 (Remix)." This is a new version of one of her breakout 2024 tracks, and also on her shortest at just 1:33. She's what we would consider a female Blueface. She doesn't really rap on beat and has a more conversational, nonchalant delivery. The beat doesn't change for this altered edition, which is a Detroit hip-hop style instrumental.
The glitchy and rumbling sounds are all present. She hails from Michigan City, Indiana, so we can why she would be borrowing from that palette. For us though, GloRilla really livens this track up by breaking up the monotonous tone that "ILBB2" has. Her flow is faster, more aggressive and just as charismatic as Jorjiana. But there's potential for the 20-year-old who's still finding her way. Sadly, choosing someone as hot as Big Glo comes with the chance of you getting outshined on your own record. But it's a savvy way for her to grow her fan base and show that she's got some motion.
Jorjiana & GloRilla "ILBB2 (Remix)"
Quotable Lyrics:
Yeah, I love them bad b*tches (Why?), 'cause I'm a bad b*tch too
Caught my n**** cheating, boy, why you ain't call me? (Huh?) I f*ck bad b*tches too
F*ck I'ma hate on the next ho for? (The f*ck?) That ain't what bad b*tches do
Naw, we can't lay up, 11 A.M. checkout, n**** a*s gettin' the boot (Outta there)
I'm—I'm a big dog, I don't argue over n****s (Ho) leave that sh*t for the puppies
I can get d**k anytime I want (Stamp that), baby, that sh*t ain't nothin'
Read More: Drake's Lawsuit Against UMG Shines A Light On How YouTubers & Content Creators Set The Tone For Hip-Hop's Biggest Beef