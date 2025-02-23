What's Up With Duke Dennis? Streamer Reacts To GloRilla's Flirtatious Bar On New Remix

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 461 Views
Duke Dennis Reacts GloRilla Bar Hip Hop News
Nov 29, 2024; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; GloRilla poses for a photo between quarters during the second half between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Given Duke Dennis' popularity and GloRilla's it-girl status, we imagine these two will link up soon after this Jorjiana collab.

GloRilla recently teamed up with Midwest up-and-comer Jorjiana on the "ILBB2" remix, which is an absolute banger with a surprising ending. "They say shooters shoot / Duke Dennis, what's up with you?" Big Glo raps on the cut, seemingly shooting her shot with the streamer, content creator, and AMP member. Now, we know how Duke reacted to this, as he took to his livestream to check the track out and cheekily distinguish his name-drop from the bar from Memphis femcee that immediately preceded it: "Like my n***as tall and grimy / And mixed with a little bit of ugly." Will they actually link up?

The answer is most likely, as GloRilla's flirtatious shot at Duke Dennis opened up a solid window for social media engagement and jokes for them that would promote the "ILBB2" remix and the YouTuber's own profile. He laughed off the whole thing, though, shrugging and putting up his arms as if to suggest he's flattered by the mention. Of course, some fans already want to see a full-on romance develop. We won't rush into that OTP discourse or pressure anyone to date, but at least Dennis got the message.

GloRilla Tour

Apart from this GloRilla flirt, Duke Dennis has many other hilarious interactions with the hip-hop world. For example, Drake named him as one of his "selfie influences," whatever that means, and Dennis clapped back by making fun of his own self-portraits. The streamer eventually admitted that the picture that the 6ix God chose to post of him in this back-and-forth is "the worst of all time." All in all, it seems like they were just playing around with one another and being self-aware of how corny some selfie poses might come across as.

As for Glo, Duke Dennis will have to wait until after GloRilla's 2025 United States tour to celebrate the shoutout on "ILBB2." She will kick it off in early March and wrap up around mid-April, and tickets are still on sale for these concerts. Surely this new Jorjiana remix will be a banger highlight of the trek as crowds inadvertently shoot their shots at the streamer when they sing along.

