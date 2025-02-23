GloRilla's New Track Goes Viral As She Shoots Her Shot At YouTuber Duke Dennis

GloRilla set social media ablaze with her shoutout to Twitch star Duke Dennis on Jorjiana’s track “ILBB2,” leaving fans in a frenzy. Dennis, a prominent streamer and a member of the AMP collective alongside internet sensation Kai Cenat, has built a massive following. With over 2.6 million Twitch followers and 3.2 million YouTube subscribers, his influence extends far beyond gaming. Now, his name is making waves in the rap scene.

The unexpected mention in a song featuring GloRilla, a rising rap star known for collaborations with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B, sent fans into a tailspin. The line, punctuated by GloRilla’s laughter, quickly went viral, with listeners eagerly awaiting Dennis’s reaction. “Duke Dennis went from a 2K YouTuber to the poster boy for aura,” one fan tweeted. “WTF is reality?” Another joked, “GloRilla really standing on business, ’cause she can’t delete the song if he says no.”

Who Is Duke Dennis?

Duke Dennis has carved out a commanding presence in gaming and digital entertainment. Dennis built a loyal following through his laid-back charm and natural charisma. His YouTube channel boasts over 3.2 million subscribers, while his Twitch streams attract millions. He is also a core member of AMP (Any Means Possible), a collective of creators that includes Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Agent 00. Together, they produce viral content spanning gaming, challenges, and real-world antics. Beyond gaming, Dennis has become a cultural force, frequently making headlines for his interactions with celebrities and musicians. His name has been immortalized in rap lyrics, and he often finds himself at the center of viral moments.