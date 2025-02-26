Duke Dennis Reveals Mixed Feelings About GloRilla Shoutout On "ILBB2"

Duke Dennis has become a YouTube sensation. He's a walking embodiment of "rizz" for many, so it made sense that he would get name dropped by a female rapper at one point. GloRilla broke the Duke Dennis seal on her verse for the new song "ILBB2." The rapper made it clear that she was interested in getting to know the YouTuber better. "They say shooters shoot," GloRilla spit. "Uh, uh-huh/ Duke Dennis, what’s up with you?." Well, Dennis has responded, and he's a little unsure how to feel about the shoutout.

Dennis was flattered to be shown love by someone as notable as GloRilla. It was the bars that led up to him being referenced that confused him, though. Prior to Glo's aforementioned couplet, she drops a few details about the kind of men she likes. They are not particularly flattering details. "Like my n**as tall and brown (What else?)," she explained. "And mixed with a little bit of ugly." Duke Dennis was thrown, unclear as to whether GloRilla was applying this description to him. "Those two lines is separate, though, right?," he asked while laughing. "You weren’t talking about me..."

Who Is Duke Dennis In A Relationship With?

Dennis took solace in the fact that GloRilla spaced out the two lines. The way he wanted to read it, there was a clear break between the two topics. "I think it was like 'uh-uhs' in between, you know, two different people," he rationalized. "I don’t know who she was talking about." Duke Dennis took the whole situation in stride, though, and made it clear that he ultimately appreciated the reference. Both GloRilla and Dennis have been vocal about their desire to stay single, though, so it's difficult to imagine the "ILBB2" shoutout leading anywhere serious.