Duke Dennis Reveals Mixed Feelings About GloRilla Shoutout On "ILBB2"

GloRilla shot her shot at Duke Dennis, but the YouTuber isn't quite sure how to react to her bars.

Duke Dennis has become a YouTube sensation. He's a walking embodiment of "rizz" for many, so it made sense that he would get name dropped by a female rapper at one point. GloRilla broke the Duke Dennis seal on her verse for the new song "ILBB2." The rapper made it clear that she was interested in getting to know the YouTuber better. "They say shooters shoot," GloRilla spit. "Uh, uh-huh/ Duke Dennis, what’s up with you?." Well, Dennis has responded, and he's a little unsure how to feel about the shoutout.

Dennis was flattered to be shown love by someone as notable as GloRilla. It was the bars that led up to him being referenced that confused him, though. Prior to Glo's aforementioned couplet, she drops a few details about the kind of men she likes. They are not particularly flattering details. "Like my n**as tall and brown (What else?)," she explained. "And mixed with a little bit of ugly." Duke Dennis was thrown, unclear as to whether GloRilla was applying this description to him. "Those two lines is separate, though, right?," he asked while laughing. "You weren’t talking about me..."

Who Is Duke Dennis In A Relationship With?

Dennis took solace in the fact that GloRilla spaced out the two lines. The way he wanted to read it, there was a clear break between the two topics. "I think it was like 'uh-uhs' in between, you know, two different people," he rationalized. "I don’t know who she was talking about." Duke Dennis took the whole situation in stride, though, and made it clear that he ultimately appreciated the reference. Both GloRilla and Dennis have been vocal about their desire to stay single, though, so it's difficult to imagine the "ILBB2" shoutout leading anywhere serious.

Dennis had repeatedly stated that he prefers being single. He told his YouTube followers that it allows him to do what he wants and focus on his career. He also claimed that he avoids getting on streams with notable content creators who are women because he doesn't want to spark dating rumors. "I be trying to stay away from like, interacting with women because people will try to like, push you with somebody that you don't even know," he explained. "I actually go out of my way to make sure that I am away and not in that type of light 'cause the internet is quick to ship you."

