Project 219 – Album by Jorjiana

After building a lot of hype and notoriety this year, Jorjiana is repping her Michigan City, Indiana roots on her first big project.

Jorjiana is one of 2025's breakout stars, even getting in beef with KARRAHBOOO as one of her first big hip-hop narratives. However, more importantly, she just dropped her debut album Project 219, and it's a pretty comprehensive picture of her artistry. While the Michigan City, Indiana femcee plays with a lot of aggressive trap styles, there's also a solid influx of slightly jazzier, dustier, and more melodic sounds on this LP. She also comes through with some fiery verses and performances alongside collaborators Lil Yachty, Rio Da Yung Og, GloRilla, and Frisco. Project 219 doesn't overstay its welcome either, giving fans a pretty tight 14 tracks with some stankface-inducers.

Release Date: November 14, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Tracklist for Project 219
  1. 219 Intro
  2. ILBB2 (feat. GloRilla)
  3. Veneers
  4. Red Light (feat. Frisco)
  5. ILY XL (feat. Lil Yachty)
  6. Female Dog
  7. Exit Row
  8. Shark (feat. Rio Da Yung Og)
  9. Unf
  10. Blues Clues
  11. iCarly
  12. Elevator Spaghetti
  13. Outlandish Fries
  14. 2Much

The singles for Project 219 were "Elevator Spaghetti," "Shark" featuring Rio Da Yung Og, "ILBB2" featuring GloRilla, and "ILY XL" featuring Lil Yachty.

