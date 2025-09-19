Rio Da Yung Og Proves He's "STILL F.L.I.N.T." On New Deluxe Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 108 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rio Da Yung Og STILL FLINT Stream Rio Da Yung Og STILL FLINT Stream
This expansion of Rio Da Yung Og's previous album "F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through)" features YN Jay and Veeze.

Rio Da Yung Og has kept his foot on the gas musically ever since he left prison, and he proved that once more with the new deluxe album STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through). It expands upon the original tracklist from back in August with nine new songs, one of which features YN Jay and another of which features Veeze.

Furthermore, to no one's surprise, there are some very solid Michigan bangers on here from the "Where Da Fine Shyt" MC, some of which lean aggressive. Others, like "YN," are a little more chill and genre-fusing by comparison, but the dry and relentless tendencies of Flint hip-hop are still at the forefront. Paired with earlier album cuts like "What U Spend" with Zillionaire Doe, this is a 29-track behemoth that is all it says on the box.

While there isn't too much variety or sense of flow here, Rio still impresses with some sharp lines, comical moments, and very steady flows. His 2025 run so far has been amazing to see for folks who missed his smoky and authoritative voice in the wider world of Michigan rap. With many more new names popping out of the state these days, collabs with new gen favs like Veeze and YN Jay hopefully suggest that Rio Da Yung Og is still tapping in with fresh talent.

If you missed F.L.I.N.T., this deluxe edition is a good chance to dive in, whether you listen to the nine new tracks or all 29. Either way, you're going to find heat.

Read More: Ice Cube’s Good, Bad & The Ugly: On “Man Up,” Kendrick Lamar & Why He’ll Never Have An A&R

Rio Da Yung Og – STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through)

Tracklist (deluxe tracks only)
1. Ripped Jeans (feat. YN Jay)
2. Chrome Fight
3. Easy Kill
4. YN
5. Imported
6. Morning
7. Smoke
8. Skittle Head (feat. Veeze)
9. Paper Trail

Read More: Everything We Know About Young Thug's New Album "UY Scuti"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
1900Rugrat Rio Da Yung Og Where Da Fine Shyt Stream Songs 1900Rugrat & Rio Da Yung Og Ask "Where Da Fine Shyt" On New Single 972
News Viral Hitmaker YN Jay Releases New Project "Coochie Chronicles" 2.3K
rio-da-yung-og Songs Rio Da Yung Og & Zillionaire Doe Bounce Off Each Other Well On "WHAT U SPEND" 1146
rmc-mike Songs Rmc Mike Battles For "Braggin Rights" With Rio Da Yung Og, VonOff1700, YN Jay, & Baby Money 1132
Comments 0