Rio Da Yung Og Proves He's "STILL F.L.I.N.T." On New Deluxe Album

Rio Da Yung Og has kept his foot on the gas musically ever since he left prison, and he proved that once more with the new deluxe album STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through). It expands upon the original tracklist from back in August with nine new songs, one of which features YN Jay and another of which features Veeze.

Furthermore, to no one's surprise, there are some very solid Michigan bangers on here from the "Where Da Fine Shyt" MC, some of which lean aggressive. Others, like "YN," are a little more chill and genre-fusing by comparison, but the dry and relentless tendencies of Flint hip-hop are still at the forefront. Paired with earlier album cuts like "What U Spend" with Zillionaire Doe, this is a 29-track behemoth that is all it says on the box.

While there isn't too much variety or sense of flow here, Rio still impresses with some sharp lines, comical moments, and very steady flows. His 2025 run so far has been amazing to see for folks who missed his smoky and authoritative voice in the wider world of Michigan rap. With many more new names popping out of the state these days, collabs with new gen favs like Veeze and YN Jay hopefully suggest that Rio Da Yung Og is still tapping in with fresh talent.

If you missed F.L.I.N.T., this deluxe edition is a good chance to dive in, whether you listen to the nine new tracks or all 29. Either way, you're going to find heat.

Rio Da Yung Og – STILL F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I'm Not Through)