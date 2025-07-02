Rio Da Yung Og has been making a lot of noise this year and he's going to be making even more later this summer.

Per a press release, F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through), is the title and it's a fitting one as well. The energy and urgency that he has on this track is clear as day. He's still hungry to dominate and that's something you have to respect for someone who's been in the game for a few years.

That bar is an honest testament to how prolific this dude is. He's made it his mission to flood the streets with music, but it makes sense. Rio Da Yung Og is only eight months removed from getting out of federal prison. He was in Arkansas for five years over a possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge.

About The Author

Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.