Rio Da Yung Og Previews His Next Album With The Witty & Brag-Heavy "Sneaky 'B'"

Rio Da Yung Og has been making a lot of noise this year and he's going to be making even more later this summer.

Rio Da Yung Og hasn't been put out new solo material in about five months. That's an eternity for the Michigan native, which he alludes to on his new single, "Sneaky 'B'." "I ain't rapped in two weeks, feel like it been a minute," he says.

That bar is an honest testament to how prolific this dude is. He's made it his mission to flood the streets with music, but it makes sense. Rio Da Yung Og is only eight months removed from getting out of federal prison. He was in Arkansas for five years over a possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime charge.

He didn't waste time during the earlier stages of his return as he dropped RIO FREE and then a deluxe in early February. After that, he took a mini breather before returning with "Sneaky 'B'" which is the lead single to his next project due later this summer.

Per a press release, F.L.I.N.T. (Feeling Like I’m Not Through), is the title and it's a fitting one as well. The energy and urgency that he has on this track is clear as day. He's still hungry to dominate and that's something you have to respect for someone who's been in the game for a few years.

In usual Rio fashion, the brags and hilarious punchlines are everywhere, and the beat absolutely knocks. Check it out below.

Rio Da Yung Og "Sneaky 'B'"

Quotable Lyrics:

Damn, b*tch, you ain't give a rich n**** head before?
Why your head slow? You gotta move fast
You gotta be sloppy, I gotta— uh
I got a new pass, I gotta go somewhere
Caught a body, when I had to fade, I had to grow some hair
I stand on so much business I don't own a chair

