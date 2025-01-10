Rio Da Yung OG Kicks Off 2025 With New "RIO FREE" EP

The rapper is sharp as ever.

Rio Da Yung OG has been building toward the release of RIO FREE for months. The rapper dropped stellar singles in the last few months of 2024, ensuring that all eyes would be on him. Well, now the EP has arrived, and it's every bit as good as fans had hoped. The EP clocks in at 10 songs, which is the perfect amount for Rio Da Yung OG to flex his lyrical skills. It gives him just enough space to show off everything he can do without overstaying his welcome.

Rio puts his best foot forward with the opener. "Yung OGee" boasts a stellar instrumental that sounds expensive and aggressive all at once. Rio does his thing, dishing out bars with a delivery that never feels particularly rushed. "Shake Back" and "Do Dat" maintain the same tempo and feel, but they do so effectively. If you buy into this particular tempo, you will love the EP. If you don't there's absolutely nothing here for you. All 10 songs have the same menacing energy, but it's so concise and hard-hitting that it works. Rio knows what his fans want, and RIO FREE gives it to them. Make sure you check out "Uncle Sam" and the title track.

Let us know what you think of this brand new album, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Rio Da Yung OG Gives Fans Exactly What They Want

RIO FREE tracklist: