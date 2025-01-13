Rio Da Yung Og Will Make You Laugh Out Loud On "Do Dat"

Rio's mic presence is unmatched.

It's certainly debatable, but this is the funniest track here. We included some of the bars that stuck out below, but here's a few more. "Baby girl got a swimming pool, I'm finna backstroke / We was f***in' for two hours, think my back broke / B**** said my d**k little, but I cracked, though." Or there's these, "I listened to your lil' tape, it was wack, dog / But at least you got a listen from your baby, I ain't cap, though / I love rap so much, I even listen to the opps." All of these bars show just how engaging Rio Da Yung Og is. He commands you to pay attention at all times due to his unpredictability, zany deliveries, and charisma.

Rio Da Yung Og might have been behind bars for five years, but he has not missed a beat. Sure, he had been sharing singles and some projects during his sentence. But his newest EP, RIO FREE , might be the sign that he's officially back. This short but fulfilling 10-song, 26-minute-long project is chockful of bangers and hilarious one liners and rhyme schemes. There's a lot of tracks that we have been gravitating toward since its release, but "Do Dat" is one we had to highlight.

