Rio Da Yung Og Gives His Competition "4 Minutes Of Hell" On Latest Release

The zany Midwest spitter is relentless in this fiery freestyle format.

That can take you far and Rio Da Yung Og is getting back on track because of it. He's been dropping tons of material as well, which is also helping get the word out that he's ready to establish himself again. So far, he's done it with a handful of singles and even a project called RIO FREE . A lot of his work has been done on YouTube with "4 Minutes Of Hell" being the latest addition. This title might sound familiar to you if you're a G Herbo fan. He's got several versions of this format where he raps his a** off nonstop. Rio's doing the same thing (albeit over Michigan rap production) and doing so with lots of gusto and comedy. He's got all the talent to be a great battle rapper, especially with the offbeat similes and funny delivers that are peppered all throughout. See if you agree with our take on Rio with the link below.

If Rio Da Yung Og were to get in a beef with another rapper, it would be one of the most entertaining battles. We aren't encouraging or hoping for it, but it's funny to think about. Especially with his new song "4 Minutes Of Hell" (more on that in a second). Since coming back with a vengeance following his 60-month prison sentence, he's shown everyone again how charismatic he is. The Michigan talent isn't going to wow you with technical skills or the most thought-provoking pen. But where he excels is rapping with lots of energy and wit.

