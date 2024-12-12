Rio Da Yung OG Released From Prison With Plans For A Massive "Welcome Home Concert"

Rio Da Yung OG is finally back home.

Rio Da Yung OG has been released from a federal prison in Arkansas where he had been serving a 60-month sentence after pleading guilty to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. Rio will now finish the remainder of his sentence through “community confinement," according to Pitchfork, which cites a Federal Bureau of Prisons spokesperson. He'll be able to stay at either a halfway house or home confinement until Saturday, July 12, 2025. At that point, he'll only need to maintain 18 more months of supervised release.

Rio had previously expressed his hope for getting an early release on his Instagram Story back in January 2021. “I’m doing 5 years for some sh*t I ain’t know was going on but I take full responsibility cause I know what comes wit this street sh*t,” he wrote at the time. “Thank you god for putting me through this situation cause it really opened my eyes and show me how to deal wit people.”

At the time, U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider noted his minimal criminal history and respectable career during his sentencing memorandum. “It is not certain that [Rio]’s participation in this offense was easier or more lucrative than working for Chrysler, and whether the decision to enter into this conspiracy was driven by his familial relationship with one of the co-defendants, a desire to attain more street credibility for his nascent music career, or some other reason, but it has had a negative effect on his community and on [Rio] himself,” Schneider wrote.