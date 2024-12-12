Diddy Scores Laptop Access Seven Days A Week Amid Prison Stay

NFL: Super Bowl LII-Philadelphia Eagles vs New England Patriots
Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Brad Rempel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Things are looking up for Diddy.

It's been an undoubtedly long year for Diddy amid his ongoing legal issues. Fortunately for the Bad Boy founder, however, he recently secured at least one win in court. In a filing earlier this month, Diddy's legal team demanded that he be granted access to a laptop to prepare for trial. They argued that the limitations of his laptop access were "untenable." They also alleged that other inmates didn't have to follow the same rules.

"Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel," the filing reads in part. "They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference). There is also no justification for these restrictions." According to legal documents shared by Meghann Cuniff on X today, the judge has ordered the Metropolitan Detention Center to grant him access to a laptop pre-loaded with discovery materials seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Diddy Secures Small Win In Court

"If Defendant wishes for broader access to the Discovery Laptop, his counsel should discuss the issue with the Government, which should consider any reasonable proposals in good faith and work with BOP counsel and MDC staff to effectuate them," the judge wrote. The MDC has also been ordered to turn over Diddy's attorney-visitation forms to the government. Things are certainly looking up for Diddy when it comes to his trial prep. Today, however, he was also hit with three new lawsuits.

In the lawsuits, three individuals accuse the mogul of drugging and sodomizing them within the past five years. One of them even claims their alleged assault happened at the Park Hyatt Hotel, where Diddy was arrested in September. "These complaints are full of lies," his legal team told TMZ. "We will prove them false and seek sanctions against every unethical lawyer who filed fictional claims against him."

