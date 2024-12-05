Diddy Accuses Authorities Of Unfairly Monitoring His Communication In Prison

BYCaroline Fisher124 Views
MLS: Leagues Cup-Atlanta United FC at Inter Miami CF
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist DJ Khaled and Sean Combs attend the game between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at DRV PNK Stadium. Jasen Vinlove / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy's legal battle continues.

Diddy has been hit with plenty of disturbing allegations in recent months. The Bad Boy founder is currently behind bars facing charges related to alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. In addition to this, he's been sued by various individuals who accuse him of sexual assault, abuse, and more. Now, however, he's pushed back against the prosecution with some allegations of his own.

In new court documents obtained by TMZ, the mogul's legal team accuses federal officials of violating his constitutional rights. They cite the raid of Diddy's prison cell at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn. They allege that it was conducted under the false pretext of security concerns. The filing also alleges that the government has been working with the Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to monitor Diddy's communications. Allegedly, prosecutors have used some of their findings to argue against Diddy's getting released on bail.

Diddy Thinks His Right To A Fair Trial Is Allegedly Being Violated

Mar 27, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

News of the filing comes after Diddy's team demanded that he gain access to a laptop to prepare for trial. They accuse the MDC of restricting his access to one unjustly, while other inmates allegedly don't have the same restrictions.

"Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel," the filing alleges per Meghann Cuniff. "Finally, this morning, the government informed defense counsel that after consultation with MDC counsel, Mr. Combs has two options related to his laptop: (1) he will only be provided with the laptop in the unit's video-teleconference room during select times when legal staff is available and when that room is not otherwise being used during other inmates' legal calls; or (2) he will only be provided with the laptop in the legal visiting room between the hours of 8-3:30pm. But, not both."

[Via]

