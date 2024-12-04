Diddy Demands Access To His Laptop While He Remains Behind Bars

Diddy is furious with the Metropolitan Detention Center.

Diddy's legal team has made a new filing, demanding he have access to a laptop behind bars in order to plan for his upcoming trial. They allege the Metropolitan Detention Center is restricting his access to one, despite the government providing one he could use. With the laptop, he would be able to "review discovery, take notes related to his case, and otherwise assist in his defense."

"Mr. Combs has still not been provided with the laptop despite numerous inquiries by defense counsel," the filing reads, as caught by Meghann Cuniff. "Finally, this morning, the government informed defense counsel that after consultation with MDC counsel, Mr. Combs has two options related to his laptop: (1) he will only be provided with the laptop in the unit's video-teleconference room during select times when legal staff is available and when that room is not otherwise being used during other inmates' legal calls; or (2) he will only be provided with the laptop in the legal visiting room between the hours of 8-3:30pm. But, not both."

Diddy's Family Attends His Latest Bail Hearing

Sean "Diddy" Combs' mother Janice Combs (C) holds her grandson Justin Dior. Combs' hand (L) as they leave the federal court after Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22. 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

Diddy's lawyers then described the options as "untenable" while arguing that no other inmates have to deal with such measures. They continued: "They significantly limit the time available for Mr. Combs to use the laptop and force Mr. Combs to choose between using the laptop and meeting with his attorneys (who often meet with Mr. Combs over video-teleconference). There is also no justification for these restrictions."

Diddy Wants Access To His Laptop