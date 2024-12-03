Diddy Captures Key Win In Alleged Sex Trafficking Case

Diddy is working to prevent possible leaks.

Diddy earned a minor victory in court, this week, with U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian ordering the prosecution to produce a sworn affidavit vowing they are not the source of leaked information in the case. The order comes after Diddy's legal team accused prosecutors of allegedly sharing sensitive details with the press, thus infringing upon the Bad Boy mogul's right to a fair trial. Despite the accusation, they failed to get a gag order on the prosecution back in October.

In that ruling, Subramanian reemphasized existing laws prohibiting lawyers, investigators, and government agents from sharing non-public information with the media. “With this order in hand, both sides can make sure that anyone involved with this case or the related investigation understands what they are not permitted to disclose,” the judge wrote at the time, as caught by AllHipHop. “To be clear, this order isn’t based on a finding that there has been any wrongdoing thus far, as the Court has made no findings at this juncture relating to defendant’s allegations that information related to the case has been leaked. The point of this order is to help ensure that nothing happens from now on that would interfere with a fair trial.”

Diddy Attends Super Bowl LII

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean. Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles Super. Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Specifically, Diddy's lawyers have accused the state of leaking the infamous video of him attacking his ex-girlfriend Cassie. CNN first published the 2016 footage, earlier this year. Prosecutors have argued they didn't even have the video when the publication acquired it. "Without any factual basis, the leak motion seeks to suppress highly probative evidence […] by claiming that it was grand jury material leaked by government agents," prosecutors wrote in a motion from October. "But, as the defendant is fully aware, the video was not in the Government’s possession at the time of CNN’s publication and the Government has never, at any point, obtained the video through grand jury process."