Diddy & His Bodyguard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Boy During “Making The Band” Audition

BYCaroline Fisher120 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NFL: Super Bowl XLVIII-REVOLT Party
Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Diddy and his bodyguard are facing new allegations.

It's no secret that Diddy has been hit with countless shocking allegations in recent months. Now, he's facing even more of them thanks to a new lawsuit, according to AllHipHop. In the suit, an anonymous man alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy. He alleges that this took place while he was auditioning for the mogul's reality show, Making The Band.

“On the first day of the audition, during a one-on-one interview, Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure,” the lawsuit alleges. “As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress. While he groped Plaintiff, Combs engaged in sexually explicit behavior, including masturbating himself. Throughout this encounter, Combs emphasized his power to control Plaintiff’s future in the music industry, stating that he had the ability to ‘make or break’ Plaintiff’s career.”

Read More: Diddy's Anonymous Accuser Must Reveal Her Identity Or Have Case Thrown Out

Diddy Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the third day of the audition, John Doe alleges that one of Diddy's former bodyguards got involved. “On the third day, Combs introduced his bodyguard ‘T’ into the sexual advances,” the lawsuit alleges. “Combs framed this as a test of Plaintiff’s willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry. ‘T’ requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard."

Ultimately, Doe alleges he was eliminated from the competition "due to his reservations about performing oral sex on [Diddy's] bodyguard.” What do you think of a man accusing Diddy and one of his former bodyguards of sexually assaulting him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls Out Ray J For Making Jokes About The Diddy Allegations

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
...