Diddy & His Bodyguard Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 17-Year-Old Boy During “Making The Band” Audition

Diddy and his bodyguard are facing new allegations.

It's no secret that Diddy has been hit with countless shocking allegations in recent months. Now, he's facing even more of them thanks to a new lawsuit, according to AllHipHop. In the suit, an anonymous man alleges that he was sexually assaulted by Diddy. He alleges that this took place while he was auditioning for the mogul's reality show, Making The Band.

“On the first day of the audition, during a one-on-one interview, Combs asked Plaintiff hypothetical questions about handling situations involving sexual pressure,” the lawsuit alleges. “As Combs described these scenarios, he began to sexually assault Plaintiff by touching Plaintiff both over and under his clothing, including groping and fondling his penis and instructing Plaintiff to undress. While he groped Plaintiff, Combs engaged in sexually explicit behavior, including masturbating himself. Throughout this encounter, Combs emphasized his power to control Plaintiff’s future in the music industry, stating that he had the ability to ‘make or break’ Plaintiff’s career.”

Diddy Hit With Yet Another Lawsuit

Feb 4, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Recording artist P. Diddy a/k/a Sean Combs prior to the game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium. Matthew Emmons / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the third day of the audition, John Doe alleges that one of Diddy's former bodyguards got involved. “On the third day, Combs introduced his bodyguard ‘T’ into the sexual advances,” the lawsuit alleges. “Combs framed this as a test of Plaintiff’s willingness to do anything necessary to succeed in the music industry. ‘T’ requested oral sex from Plaintiff, and while Plaintiff complied due to force, Combs sexually assaulted Plaintiff again, simultaneously groping and fondling both Plaintiff and the bodyguard."

Ultimately, Doe alleges he was eliminated from the competition "due to his reservations about performing oral sex on [Diddy's] bodyguard.” What do you think of a man accusing Diddy and one of his former bodyguards of sexually assaulting him? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.