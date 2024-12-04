Jay-Z, Drake, Diddy, And More Rappers Top Celebrity Private Jet Leaderboard

Celebrities do a lot of traveling.

It's no secret that our favorite celebrities do a lot of traveling. Whether it be for business or pleasure, it doesn't exactly come as a surprise that they spend far more time in the air than most. There's even a website that allows fans to track their planes, CelebrityPrivateJetTracker. On this site, there's also a leaderboard, which reveals exactly how many private flights certain celebrities have taken. Various rappers have earned high spots on this list, including Diddy, Jay-Z, Travis Scott, Drake, and more.

Diddy has taken 308 flights on his Gulfstream V, for example, totaling 415,139 miles. Travis Scott has taken 293 flights on his Embraer E-190, which adds up to 402,344 miles. Jay-Z has taken 291 flights on his Gulfstream V, or 386,642 miles.

CelebrityPrivateJetTracker Allows Fans To Track Their Favorite Artists' Flights

Apr 20, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse (left) and Recording artist Drake (right) against the Philadelphia 76ers during game three of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Scotiabank Arena. John E. Sokolowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As for Drake, he's taken a total of 116 flights on his Boeing 767, or 77,026 miles. He was reportedly gifted the plane back in 2019, and now refers to it as "Air Drake." In August of this year, he unveiled some big renovation plans for the aircraft. Instead of the bottom of the plane saying "If you're reading this we left," it now says "Chances are she's onboard." The sky-blue cloud design on the exterior was dreamed up by the late Virgil Abloh.