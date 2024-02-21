Air Drake: A Guide To The Rapper's Luxurious Private Jet

Not many people in the world can say that they’ve been gifted a private jet. However, with Air Drake, a jet named after the Toronto rap superstar, the MC joined an exclusive club of PJ owners who have such bragging rights. Typically, in the music industry, success is measured in record sales and chart-topping hits. Regardless of his wins, owning a jet like Air Drake is still regarded by many as an unimaginable achievement in luxury. With this, Drake has set the bar even higher and pushed the boundaries of aspirations for artists. He’s rewritten the rules of what it means to be a modern rap mogul. Let’s take a closer look at Drizzy’s luxurious private jet.

What Is Air Drake And How Did Drake Get It?

The Air Drake is a massive Boeing 767-200 jet with more than enough space to lounge comfortably while flying. With its sleek design and luxurious amenities, it is more than just a mode of transportation. It is a statement of Drake’s unparalleled success and influence in the music industry. However, contrary to what you might think, and Drake’s riches, the rapper did not buy the jet.

It is estimated to cost a whopping $185 million. While Drake’s estimated net worth is higher, that’s probably not a figure he would have willingly spent at a go. He could afford it, but he thankfully did not have to. Instead, Air Drake was offered as a very expensive gift to the rapper. This happened back in 2019 when the Canadian airline Cargojet made the move to give Drake the B767.

According to Cargojet, this was a publicity move. They believed in Drake’s star power and sought to have him serve as a promotional ambassador. Moreover, they also believed that the jet would eventually pay for itself off the publicity that Drake would bring in. Speaking with Air Cargo News in 2019, Ajay Virmani, the CEO of Cargojet, said, “We are very excited to partner with Drake as our ambassador and assisting him with his logistical needs and requirements.” Also speaking to Air Cargo News, Drake stated, “Supporting homegrown businesses has always been a top priority of mine, so when an opportunity came up to get involved in a great Canadian company, I was honored to do so.”

Renovation Costs

This photograph taken on February 25, 2022, shows the Boeing 767 aiplane dubbed "Air Drake" belonging to Canadian recording-artist Drake, parked on a runway in Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands.

Before becoming Air Drake, this B727 used to be a cargo jet. It was reportedly built in September 1996 and was operated for 22 years before being acquired by Cargojet in April 2019. Following its acquisition, some renovations needed to be made before it was gifted to Drake. According to E! News, renovation alone is estimated to have cost up to $100 million. As such, it reportedly costs $3 million to fly on Air Drake, as the rapper recently revealed to Adin Ross.

The Interior Features Of Air Drake

As aforementioned, Air Drake is a large business jet. It is 180 feet long (54 meters), with a 156-foot long wingspan (47 meters), and stands 52 feet high (15 meters). Following the renovations done by Cargojet, it fits the preferences and specifications of Drake.

The interior of Air Drake is a marvel of design, featuring lavish amenities that rival those of five-star hotels. With a seating capacity of up to 30 passengers, the jet is equipped to accommodate Drake and his entourage in comfort and style. Plush leather seats, sumptuous carpeting, and mood lighting set the stage for a truly luxurious traveling experience. In addition, Air Drake features three private suites and two living rooms. There is also a theater room, a business lounge, and an entertainment room. Furthermore, the inside of the cabin features a mix of golden and wooden surfaces, with the furniture colored either beige or brown.

Custom Exterior Design

In addition to its onboard amenities, Air Drake is also a sight to behold from the outside. The exterior was custom-designed by the late, great visionary designer, Virgil Abloh. The exterior of the jet is painted a beautiful baby blue, with white cloud-like designs. Additionally, it features Drake’s iconic owl logo prominently displayed on the tail, making it instantly recognizable on airport tarmacs. Also, the “AIR DRAKE” logo is boldly written on the side of the jet near the wings. Finally, under the belly of Air Drake, the words “IF YOU’RE READING THIS WE LEFT” are written in a large font. It is a clever reference to the rapper’s 2015 mixtape, If You’re Reading This It’s Too Late.

