Prosecutors Fire Back Against Diddy's Bail Request By Alleging He Threatened To Kill Staff Members

The decision on Diddy's latest bail attempt is still on hold.

He manipulated, coerced, and extorted women, including by plying them with drugs, threatening to withhold financial support, and threatening to disseminate sex tapes that the defendant had made of their sexual encounters. He [intimidated] women, including by displaying firearms, threatening them." In fact, one of the examples mentions a time where he allegedly went to a woman's house and began trying to break it down with a hammer. Overall, this should certainly give the judge a lot to think about. Judge Arun Subramanian is expected to make a final decision on the bail package this week.

So, it's no surprise that they are dishing out some more disturbing claims. According to theJasmineBrand and PEOPLE, this latest letter to Judge Arun Subramanian claims that Diddy "physically abused his personal staff." Things intensify quickly though, as it also reads, "Former staff members have described the defendant threatening to kill them, throwing objects at them, and being struck, punched, and shoved by the defendant, and seeing him do the same to others."

Last Friday, November 22 , Diddy 's third bail attempt was presented at a court hearing. He's offering a $50 million dollar bond, 24/7 security, and visitors restricted to family and his team. However, the judge presiding over this decision, Arun Subramanian, came out of it wanting more time to decide. As it stands, Diddy's trial will not begin until May 2025, so he's going to be at the Metropolitan Detention Center for quite a while longer. Since the judge came to this conclusion, prosecutors are making moves to try and keep the mogul behind bars. Overall, they just feel he's too big of a flight risk .

