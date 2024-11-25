Diddy's Alleged Victims Express Concern For Their Safety As He Attempts To Get Out Of Jail

An attorney for the alleged victims has spoken out.

Diddy's alleged victims are concerned for their safety as he continues to try to get out of jail on bond. Attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents multiple alleged victims in cases against Diddy, discussed his latest effort at getting out during a recent interview with News Nation. He remains behind bars in Brooklyn on charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering.

“All of them are very apprehensive about their safety if he were to be granted bond,” Mitchell said of the alleged victims. “I am confident in the court. I am sure that the court will remain with their previous decision of no bond.” She then brought up grand jury witness Courtney Burgess, alleging that victims have received death threats online. She did, however, admit none of the threats had come from Diddy directly. “There have been threats from people on the internet, but not from, at least, what we don’t know from Diddy to be directly.” she added. “Mr. Burgess has received several death threats. My client, Mrs. Parham, has been receiving threats, but we don’t know if they’re just regular people from the internet, or if they’re actually people who were sent by Diddy.”

She then added she's grateful Judge Arun Subramanian denied his request to spend the rest of his time awaiting trial on house arrest in Miami. “I keep two straps on me,’ Mitchell said. “And I have God protecting me. I’m not scared. As long as he’s behind bars. I will say, if he does get out, I am grateful to hear that the judge won’t let him come back to Miami, so, to that extent, I’m very grateful. If he were to come back to Miami, I probably would be a little nervous and probably beef up security, I’m pretty good with my Smith and Wesson.”

Ariel Mitchell Speaks About Diddy's Attempts At Getting Bond

Diddy is expecting to hear an answer on his fourth attempt at getting approval for bond at some point on Monday. He has repeatedly denied all of the allegations against him. Check out Ariel Mitchell's interview with News Nation below.