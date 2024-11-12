Diddy's "Freak Off" Party Attendee Alleges She Saw Minors Dressed As "Harajuku Barbies"

A woman claiming to have attended one of Diddy's alleged "Freak-Off" parties has spoken out.

A woman by the name of Tanea Wallace has spoken with TMZ for The Downfall of Diddy: Inside the Freak Offs, claiming to have attended one of Diddy's alleged "Freak-Off" parties. In doing so, she alleged that there were "little people" present whom she hinted at being minors. She described them as being “dressed up like Harajuku Barbies" as well.

"I look to the right of me and in the corner, I'm looking like, 'Are those m*dgets?' because people were over them like it's people trying to hide what they're doing. They're all huddled up... But no, they weren't. They were little people," she began. "I don't want to say too much. They were little people so use your common sense. Dressed up like little Harajuku Barbies. Red lipstick looking like, real sexy. Revealing like. Cute.” From there, the interview questioned if the “little people” were adults or minors. She responded: "I don't wanna say I witnessed any of that crazy stuff, but we all have common sense. Little people that's not supposed to be there."

The interview comes as Diddy remains behind bars in Brooklyn while awaiting trial for his charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. Authorities arrested him back in September after months of constant allegations being levied against the Bad Boy mogul. He quickly pleaded not guilty and has consistently denied all of the allegations he's faced.

Tanea Wallace Speaks Out

As for the "Freak-Offs," the federal indictment made against Diddy accuses him of allegedly hosting highly orchestrated and coerced sex acts. His trial is expected to begin in May 2025. Check out Tanea Wallace's comments on Diddy's alleged "Freak-Off" party below.