Diddy's Former Bodyguard Files $100 Million Defamation Lawsuit Against Rape Accuser

While these are allegations from Graves, Diddy's life choices are affecting those around him and in damning fashion.

One of the many things people are learning about Diddy's debacle is that not many are safe. Anyone who has come in contact with him in some form seems to be tangled up in his allegations. Overall, the entire thing is messy beyond belief, especially with new lawsuits coming in every other day it feels. It's truly hard to decipher which alleged victim actually has real proof in their documents. But Diddy's alleged past decisions are affecting him and his loved ones, and also those have been associated with him. That's proven to be the case here, as a former bodyguard of Diddy's is now having to legally retaliate with a suit of his own.

According to AllHipHop, Joseph Sherman, the ex-employee of the Bad Boy Records founder, is seeking $100 million in emotional distress and defamation from Thalia Graves. She accused both Sherman and Diddy of rape back in 2001 at the aforementioned label's studio. Additionally, Graves alleges that the two men filmed the entire act and sold the footage too. However, Sherman claims there's no way this could have happened. The reason being, he was let go by Diddy in 1999. "Plainly said, the Plaintiff, Joseph Sherman, was not even allowed into Bad Boy records studios or near Sean Combs after 1999." Meaning, "Consequently, he could not have videotaped or raped Thalia Graves."

Diddy's Ex-Bodyguard Claims That Thalia Graves Feels Betrayed

Darnell Crosland, who is Sherman's attorney, added Graves' allegations are "utterly false and untrue." Furthermore, Crosland affirms they are, "outrageous, disgusting, and life altering statements and publishings… without any regard for the truth." Overall, Sherman feels this entire situation has been essentially nonsense, but also "a money grab" on Graves' part. In an interview with NBC New York last month, he shared some text messages with the outlet that revealed quite a lot.

They show that Graves was willing to not mention him in her suit against Diddy but only if he agreed to be a witness for her. Additionally, she blackmailed him in the process. Her one text read, "My attorneys will leave you out of any proceedings because we have statements that you physically showed over eight people videos of me and you to people in the studio." Sherman responded, "I don’t know what the f*** you talking about [or] know who the f*** you are." He again denied not knowing who she was and that he never saw a video of the alleged rape.

