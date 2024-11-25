Diddy's Dismal Thanksgiving Meal Behind Bars Revealed

2018 Fox Network Upfront
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 14: Sean "Diddy" Combs attend 2018 Fox Network Upfront at Wollman Rink, Central Park on May 14, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/WireImage)
Diddy might be having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner for the holiday.

Diddy will be limited to eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner on Thanksgiving if he is unsuccessful in getting out of jail on bond ahead of the holiday. As caught by TMZ, the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center's weekly menu is looking dismal for Thursday.

Breakfast will be kicking the day off with fruit, cereal, pastries, and skim milk while lunch will certainly be the main attraction. His afternoon meal will include turkey roast, hot & sour tofu, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy dinner rolls, and an assortment of holiday pies. As the night winds down, he'll have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with potato chips, whole wheat bread, and a fruit beverage.

Diddy's Family Attends Latest Bail Hearing

The sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs. King Combs (L) and Justin Dior. Combs (R) with their grandmother Janice. Combs (C) arrive at federal court for Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty. Images)

Diddy's latest attempt at getting out on bond comes after Judge Arun Subramanian shot down his idea of staying at his Miami mansion on house arrest, last week. Diddy is now hoping he'll be able to spend the holidays at his Upper East Side apartment with strict limitations. They'd include around-the-clock security with the removal of internet and phone access outside of contacting his attorneys. He would also need approval before family visits. A decision is expected at some point on Monday.

As Diddy attempts to get out of jail, attorney Ariel Mitchell, who represents multiple alleged victims in cases against Diddy, said that her clients are concerned for their safety. “All of them are very apprehensive about their safety if he were to be granted bond,” Mitchell told News Nation of the alleged victims. “I am confident in the court. I am sure that the court will remain with their previous decision of no bond.” Diddy has pleaded not guilty in his case regarding charges of alleged sex trafficking and racketeering. He's also denied all other allegations against him. Be on the lookout for further updates on the case on HotNewHipHop.

