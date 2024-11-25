Diddy's Dismal Thanksgiving Meal Behind Bars Revealed

Diddy might be having a peanut butter and jelly sandwich for dinner for the holiday.

Diddy will be limited to eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for dinner on Thanksgiving if he is unsuccessful in getting out of jail on bond ahead of the holiday. As caught by TMZ, the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center's weekly menu is looking dismal for Thursday.

Breakfast will be kicking the day off with fruit, cereal, pastries, and skim milk while lunch will certainly be the main attraction. His afternoon meal will include turkey roast, hot & sour tofu, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, cranberry sauce, turkey gravy dinner rolls, and an assortment of holiday pies. As the night winds down, he'll have a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, with potato chips, whole wheat bread, and a fruit beverage.

Diddy's Family Attends Latest Bail Hearing

The sons of Sean "Diddy" Combs. King Combs (L) and Justin Dior. Combs (R) with their grandmother Janice. Combs (C) arrive at federal court for Sean "Diddy" Combs' bail hearing on November 22, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty. Images)

Diddy's latest attempt at getting out on bond comes after Judge Arun Subramanian shot down his idea of staying at his Miami mansion on house arrest, last week. Diddy is now hoping he'll be able to spend the holidays at his Upper East Side apartment with strict limitations. They'd include around-the-clock security with the removal of internet and phone access outside of contacting his attorneys. He would also need approval before family visits. A decision is expected at some point on Monday.