Shyne Breaks Silence On Diddy Arrest

Kenzo: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2012
PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 04: Shyne and Sean Combs attends the Kenzo Ready-To-Wear Fall/Winter 2012 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 4, 2012 in Paris, France. (Photo by Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage/Getty Images)
Shyne speaks out.

Former Bad Boy artist (and current Leader of the Opposition in Belize's House of Representatives) Shyne has finally spoken out about Diddy's arrest. Moreover, he made some statements to the press about their complicated history together, given that Sean Combs was part of the reason why he went to jail in 1999 for a club shooting. However, it seems like the politician is separating their relationship from his thoughts on his current situation.

"When I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us want to do: be recognized for our talent and take over the world, I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me," Shyne expressed during a press interview. "He pretty much sent me to prison. So that is the context by which you must always describe that relationship. Yes, I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend.

Shyne Speaks On Diddy

"I went to do a charity event for impoverished youth in London," Shyne continued about Diddy. "So let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are. This was not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and who I moved on for the better interest of Belize. Because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest.

"I would not deny attempting to bring the investment to Belize and to bring the contributions to education to Belize," Shyne concluded about reconciling with Diddy. "But don't distort it as if he and I were [close]. This is someone that destroyed my life. But do I take any joy or any satisfaction with what he is going through? Absolutely not. I am different than, maybe, other people. No one needs to fail for me to succeed. No one needs to suffer. [...] Oh, my goodness. I have nothing to do with Sean Combs' personal life, no interaction of that level. That was strictly on a professional level."

