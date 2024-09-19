Shyne Breaks Silence On Diddy Arrest

Shyne speaks out.

Former Bad Boy artist (and current Leader of the Opposition in Belize's House of Representatives) Shyne has finally spoken out about Diddy's arrest. Moreover, he made some statements to the press about their complicated history together, given that Sean Combs was part of the reason why he went to jail in 1999 for a club shooting. However, it seems like the politician is separating their relationship from his thoughts on his current situation.

"When I was an 18-year-old kid just wanting to do nothing other than make my mother proud and make Belize proud and do what all of us want to do: be recognized for our talent and take over the world, I was defending him and he turned around and called witnesses to testify against me," Shyne expressed during a press interview. "He pretty much sent me to prison. So that is the context by which you must always describe that relationship. Yes, I forgave. I moved on. But let us not pretend.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Reveals What Diddy Is Eating In Jail

Shyne Speaks On Diddy

"I went to do a charity event for impoverished youth in London," Shyne continued about Diddy. "So let us not lose sight of what the cold, hard facts are. This was not someone who I vacationed with and who he and I enjoyed this great, intimate relationship of brotherhood. This is someone who destroyed my life and who I forgave and who I moved on for the better interest of Belize. Because he was in a position at that time to give scholarships and to maybe invest.