employees
- MusicSoundCloud To Lay Off 20 Percent Of Its WorkforceSoundCloud is going through some major changes.ByAlexander Cole1.9K Views
- Pop CultureNike Set To Fire Unvaccinated Employees This WeekendDue to a company vaccine mandate, Nike will reportedly begin firing unvaccinated employees starting January 15th, 2022. ByBrianna Lawson8.9K Views
- Pop CultureJeff Bezos Says He's "Heartbroken" Over Amazon Warehouse DeathsJeff Bezos has released a statement regarding the Edwardsville Amazon warehouse deaths.ByCole Blake6.2K Views
- FoodTravis Scott's McDonald's Collab Confuses EmployeesTravis Scott's recent collab with McDonald's has yielded a varying degree of results.ByAlexander Cole35.3K Views
- SportsOrlando Magic Lay Off 31 Full-Time Employees, Citing COVID-19 ImpactThe Magic have laid off a huge chunk of their staff.ByCole Blake2.2K Views
- PoliticsStarbucks Reverses Black Lives Matter Clothing Policy: "Just Be You"Starbucks is now allowing its employees to wear whatever Black Lives Matter clothes they would like.ByCole Blake3.3K Views
- PoliticsStarbucks Bans Employees From Wearing Any Black Lives Matter GearStarbucks sent a memo to all of its employees indicating that they are not permitted to wear anything in support of Black Lives Matter while on the clock.ByLynn S.3.2K Views
- Pop CultureDisney To Stop Paying 100,000 Employees During COVID-19 ClosureDisney is set to stop paying over 100,000 of its employees.ByCole Blake4.5K Views
- RandomBillboard Employees Vandalize Website After Getting Laid OffBillboard and The Hollywood Reporter laid off a ton of their staff including their whole IT crew due to coronavirus, leading the former employees to seek vengeance.ByLynn S.2.3K Views
- Random38 People Test Positive For Coronavirus At Rikers Island: Report21 inmates and 17 workers have reportedly contracted covid-19.ByKevin Goddard6.0K Views
- TVNetflix Sets Up $100 Million Film & TV Workers Relief FundNetflix has established a $100 million relief fund to help workers in the entertainment industry whose jobs have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.ByLynn S.1.6K Views
- SneakersAdidas Closes Stores After Angering Employees Amid PandemicAdidas decided to keep its stores open until employees got upset.ByAlexander Cole1466 Views
- RandomWhole Foods Gets Heat For How They're Handling CoronavirusWhole Foods is getting backlash after it was revealed that they're giving employees the option to donate their paid time off to co-workers infected by coronavirus.ByLynn S.3.2K Views
- CrimeTwo Disney World Employees Were Groped By TouristsIt was a rough week for Disney employees.ByCole Blake2.4K Views
- FoodChipotle Hiring Nurses To Check If Employees Are Really Sick Or Just HungoverDo you think this policy will catch on at other companies?ByArielle London2.8K Views
- CrimeUPS Employees Reportedly Ran Drug Operation For Ten Years Without Getting CaughtThe delivery service employees managed to bypass security measures on the job.ByLynn S.76.3K Views
- SocietyAmazon's Alexa Not Only Listens To You But Knows Where You're LocatedAlex's plotting to take over the damn world. ByChantilly Post1148 Views
- EntertainmentFortnite Developers Detail Toxic Work Culture, Working 100 Hour Weeks: ReportThe success of "Fortnite" comes at the costs of Epic Games' employees.ByAron A.2.3K Views