Kanye West Disturbingly Flaunts His Alleged Harassment Of Female Employees In New Tweets

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 980 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Alleged Harassment Female Employees Tweets Hip Hop News
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kanye West even name-dropped Lauren Pisciotta, a former employee who accused the Yeezy mogul of sexual harassment.

Kanye West has been on an all-out anti-industry crusade for years now, although recent months really flared things up in concerning ways. Whether it was his disdain for other rappers, his conflict with his family, or his dismissal of the dangers of misconduct, his latest rants leave no room for the benefit of the doubt. In fact, Ye's most recent Twitter tirade last night (Wednesday, April 10) saw him address and allegedly admit to claims of sexual harassment against him. This was all mocking the Me Too movement and alleged extortion, and the Chicago artist seemingly has no problem admitting to alleged wrongdoing, which to him is just a game.

"I used to do this hug where I press my c**k against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their a**," Kanye West tweeted in one post. "I’m a walking me too," he added in another, which you can see more screenshots of by clicking the "Via" link below. Elsewhere, Ye ruined an apology after he said sorry to Jay-Z on the social media platform but made lewd comments about Beyoncé shortly after, so his explicit tirade did not only target himself.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals The Staggering Amount He Pays Kim Kardashian In Child Support

Kanye West Allegations

For those unaware, Kanye West faces various sexual misconduct claims, none of which have clear follow-up timelines or recent developments that take things beyond the accusatory realm. What's more is that he even name-dropped one of his accusers during this recent Twitter rant. "Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this," Ye wrote of his former assistant, who sued him for alleged sexual harassment last year. Audri Nix also launched similar accusations this year.

Another civil lawsuit from model Jennifer An claims the Yeezy mogul sexually assaulted her back in 2010, whereas other allegations are more recent. Considering Kanye West's frequently lewd comments, some people are inclined to believe these accusations. But we want to stress the fact that not even his incendiary and provocative admissions to misconduct necessarily prove it in a legal setting or confirm specific previous allegations against him.

Read More: Kanye West’s Ex-Assistant Lauren Pisciotta Reportedly “In Hiding” Amid Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Kanye West Sexual Assault Audri Nix Responds Extortion Hip Hop News Music Kanye West's Sexual Assault Accuser Audri Nix Responds To His Extortion Allegations 3.8K
Kanye West Sexual Misconduct Accusers Twitter Hip Hop News Music Kanye West Mocks All His Sexual Misconduct Accusers During Reignited Twitter Controversy 972
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 51.1K
kanye west Music Kanye West’s Alleged Mother-In-Law "Kink" & Rape Allegations: Breaking Down Ex-Yeezy Employee's Lawsuit   2.4K