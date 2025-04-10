Kanye West Disturbingly Flaunts His Alleged Harassment Of Female Employees In New Tweets

Kanye West has been on an all-out anti-industry crusade for years now, although recent months really flared things up in concerning ways. Whether it was his disdain for other rappers, his conflict with his family, or his dismissal of the dangers of misconduct, his latest rants leave no room for the benefit of the doubt. In fact, Ye's most recent Twitter tirade last night (Wednesday, April 10) saw him address and allegedly admit to claims of sexual harassment against him. This was all mocking the Me Too movement and alleged extortion, and the Chicago artist seemingly has no problem admitting to alleged wrongdoing, which to him is just a game.

"I used to do this hug where I press my c**k against the girls leg and place my hands right where my pinky can touch the top of their a**," Kanye West tweeted in one post. "I’m a walking me too," he added in another, which you can see more screenshots of by clicking the "Via" link below. Elsewhere, Ye ruined an apology after he said sorry to Jay-Z on the social media platform but made lewd comments about Beyoncé shortly after, so his explicit tirade did not only target himself.

Read More: Kanye West Reveals The Staggering Amount He Pays Kim Kardashian In Child Support

Kanye West Allegations

For those unaware, Kanye West faces various sexual misconduct claims, none of which have clear follow-up timelines or recent developments that take things beyond the accusatory realm. What's more is that he even name-dropped one of his accusers during this recent Twitter rant. "Lauren Pisciotta. At what point do you get mad at the people that put you up to this," Ye wrote of his former assistant, who sued him for alleged sexual harassment last year. Audri Nix also launched similar accusations this year.