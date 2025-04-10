Kanye West Reveals He Used To Hook Up With Ashley Olsen

Kanye West has been going off on X as of late and it seems like there isn't a single subject he won't touch. Overall, this is par for the course with Ye, so fans shouldn't be too shocked by it.

However, there are some instances where the artist goes completely off the rails. His comments about Jay-Z and Beyonce are certainly part of that trend. Even the biggest Ye defenders couldn't co-sign that one.

In the meantime, Ye is finding new subjects to talk about, and fans are learning a lot about the artist. For instance, last night, West revealed an interesting name from his past.

Shockingly, Kanye West admitted to the fact that he hooked up with Ashley Olsen. In fact, he even revealed that this was the catalyst for his Olsen twins shout on "In Paris."

It is unclear why Ye decided to reveal this information now, but some fans definitely got a kick out of it. If anything, this will become a trivia night question in a few years from now. Although we doubt Ashley Olsen is too keen on this information being divulged.

Kanye West Olsen Twins

Kanye West has been photographed with the Olsen twins on numerous occasions which certainly led to some rumors over a decade ago. However, no one actually expected the rumors to be confirmed.

Ye seems to be in a state of mind where he just doesn't care anymore. One could argue that he has been in this state of mind since 2022 when he started going full steam ahead with the Nazi stuff.

At the end of the day, Kanye is someone who is a provocateur. He wants to get a rise out of people, and he has been able to accomplish that quite well.

Whether or not this is a charade he is able to keep up, remains to be seen. Fans are starting to get more and more alienated and frustrated with the star.

While Ye may not care, this has affected the appetite for his music. Moreover, it has affected his legacy. While we should be celebrating Ye at this stage in his career, we are now forced to discuss his antics instead.