Kanye West Seems Bitter As He Disses Kendrick Lamar Over Super Bowl Performance

Kanye West Kendrick Lamar Super Bowl Performance Hip Hop News
Jul 26, 2015; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Recording artist Kanye West performs during the closing ceremony for the 2015 Pan Am Games at Pan Am Ceremonies Venue.
Just a couple of months ago, Kanye West had nothing but nice things to say about Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Kanye West has been busy today, flooding his X account with several bizarre and disturbing tweets. He destroyed an apology to Jay-Z by making lew comments about Beyonce, went off on Travis Scott, alleged that he used to hook up with Ashley Olsen, and more. He even revealed the staggering amount he pays his ex-wife Kim Kardashian in child support every month.

Unsurprisingly, he also went after Kendrick Lamar, who he clearly has his fair share of issues with. He shared a clip from his "Runaway" music video, suggesting that he too could headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show if he focused on topics the Compton MC does. "Maybe if I sing about pedophilia I can do the Super Bowl Fuuuuck everybody Fooorreveeeer," he captioned the post. This isn't the first time he's spoken on Kendrick's Halftime Show, however.

Kanye West & Kendrick Lamar

He had nothing but nice things to say about it in February. "I really loved the show. It was my favorite halftime show since like the Michael Jackson era, which I barely remember. I've just been seeing clips of it. It was super simple. The flag was fresh. They did 'be humble' and the way people's heads were moving, I was just like shook. This is like super fresh," he said at the time. "Then they build up the controversy on whether he's gonna do the record. And then at the end I'm seeing people say 'This is the worst halftime show.' Everybody I talked to in real life said this was the best halftime show."

Ye has dissed Kendrick several times since, however. During his interview with DJ Akademiks, for example, he claimed that Drake is a far better and more important artist than he is. "One thing is, Drake is a million times better than Kendrick and a million times more important," the Chicago rapper declared.

