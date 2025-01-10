Rio Da Yung Og Continues To Drop Hits And "Off-Rap" Is His Latest

If you haven't heard of Rio Da Yung Og before, get ready because you are going to see his name pop up a lot for the rest of 2025. The Flint, Michigan rapper had been up to something special prior to the 2020's decade with songs like "Legendary," "Too Legendary," and "Paranoid," raking tens of millions of streams. However, his momentum was clipped back in February 2019 due to a pretty major arrest with 14 other co-defendants. Rio Da Yung Og went onto receive charges of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. That amounted to a hefty 60-month prison sentence at a federal facility in Arkansas. But as of December , he's back and making his presence felt immediately.

There's a line on "Yung Ogee," the lead-off track on his brand-new EP, RIO FREE, where he raps, "Could you believe I made a mixtape in 50 minutes?" He could be talking about a different project of his here as he does have well over ten of them. But the point is that Rio is expressing just how prolific and eager he is to drop and show everyone what he's about. That is that he's a hitmaker extraordinaire and this latest effort is chockful of future smashes. "OFF-RAP" is one that we have to highlight here, although it's hard to choose exactly one to focus on. However, it's blowing up too quickly to not share as it already has over 365,000 views on YouTube. His virality is sparked by his ability to land comedically blunt bars with speedy raps and "OFF-RAP" is no exception. He may technically be an underground name right now, but this year is going to change that quickly.