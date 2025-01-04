Rio Da Yung Og Kicks Off His 2025 Right With Banger "WYDT"

It seems Rio Da Yung Og's New Year resolution for 2025 is reasserting himself in the game. If this is actually what he's intending to do, "WYDT" is doing a fabulous job at helping him achieve that. The Flint, Michigan rapper has had a bit of a cult-like following for the past few years and it seems his fan base is growing larger by the week. If you are one of those newer listeners, let us fill you in a bit on what's been new with Rio. During the middle of December, he was released from federal prison in Arkansas after serving a five-year sentence.
He was charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. He's know either going to be in a halfway house or take on confinement within his own place until July 12, 2025. Following that, Rio Da Yung Og will need to be supervised for an additional 18 months. While he won't fully be free until January 2027, it definitely beats being behind bars. His current situation also allows him to finally get back onstage, which he will be doing on January 11 in Detroit with "surprise guests." A project is also assuredly coming with "WYDT" being his second single in the last couple of weeks. Check out the Michigan native's effortlessly braggadocious banger below.
"WYDT" - Rio Da Yung Og
Quotable Lyrics:
Ten thousand on a jogging fit, it's a Louis day
I got so much LV on, call me Louie Ray
That's my blood brother
Me and C just drunk a pint, that’s my mud brother
My n**** fightin' for his life, he served an undercover
I beat b****es back in, I don't go under covers