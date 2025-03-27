Stephen A Smith Admits He Was Wrong In Claiming LeBron James Didn't Attend Kobe Bryant's Memorial

BY Cole Blake 1344 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Celebrities At The Los Angeles Lakers Game
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 06: Stephen A. Smith (C) attends a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks at Crypto.com Arena on March 06, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)
Stephen A Smith and LeBron James have been going at it over the last 24 hours since the Lakers star sat down with Pat McAfee.

Stephen A Smith has issued a correction after falsely stating that LeBron James skipped the memorial service for the late Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant during Thursday's episode of First Take. He made the accusation while responding to James' recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) afterward, he explained that he was incorrect and James was in attendance.

"My apologies and clarification. I misspoke in Hour #1 of @FirstTake today when I intimated that LeBron did not attend Kobe Bryant’s memorial," he wrote. "I corrected myself in Hour#2 when I acknowledged he was indeed in attendance. My mistake. Should not have even broached that subject. It was not my main point. I retract NOTHING else that I said. Have a nice day!"

Read More: LeBron James Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Threats With Damning Video Footage

Stephen A Smith & LeBron James Beef

While speaking with Pat McAfee, LeBron James called out Stephen A Smith for continuously bringing up their recent confrontation on nation television. He also suggested that Smith didn't understand why he was upset with his coverage of his relationship with his son, Bronny. He explained: "Never would I ever not allow people to talk about the sport and criticize players about what they do. That is your job to criticize, or to be in a position where if a guy's not performing, you know? That's all part of the game. But when you take it and you get personal with it, it's my job to not only protect my damn household, but protect the players."

First Take wasn't the first time Stephen A Smith addressed the comments. Initially, he went live on his YouTube show on Wednesday night. "I would have gotten my ass kicked, because had that man put his hands on me, I would have immediately swung on him. Immediately," he said at the time. "That, I'm not going to tolerate. But I knew he wasn't going to do something like that."

Read More: LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith To Taylor Swift Following Viral Altercation

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
NBA: Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Clippers Sports Stephen A Smith Claps Back At "Petty" LeBron James In Response To Boxing Video 582
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Indiana Pacers Sports LeBron James Responds To Stephen A Smith’s Threats With Damning Video Footage 1.8K
LeBron James Stephen A Smith Encounter Sports News Sports LeBron James Compares Stephen A Smith To Taylor Swift Following Viral Altercation 2.0K
Stephen A Smith LeBron James Skipping Kobe Bryant Funeral NBA News Sports Stephen A Smith Accuses LeBron James Of Skipping Kobe Bryant's Funeral Amid Fiery Beef 2.0K