Stephen A Smith Accuses LeBron James Of Skipping Kobe Bryant's Funeral Amid Fiery Beef

Ever since LeBron James confronted Stephen A Smith over coverage of his son, the two have been shading each other with more force and determination than ever before. The latest update in this saga is the latter's most recent appearance on First Take, in which he responded to a few aspects of the Los Angeles Laker's response to him. One of them was an Instagram post making fun of Smith's boxing skills after his threats about swinging on LeBron if he would've threatened him physically. The sports commentator brought up James' alleged absence from Kobe Bryant's memorial service, saying that he should be happy he hasn't brought this up more often.

Also, Stephen A. Smith scolded LeBron James for missing out on Dwyane Wade's Hall Of Fame induction ceremony. Some fans brought up the irony of Smith talking about how he didn't bring up these issues... Thus bringing them up. But that's a small detail at the end of the day. What fans really took an issue with is how conflicting reports suggest LeBron actually attended Kobe's funeral but allegedly requested that people refrain from filming him at the event.

LeBron James & Brian Windhorst

Nevertheless, we're sure Stephen A. Smith's accusations will continue. And LeBron James will respond, at least for now. "He's like on a Taylor Swift tour run right now," LBJ told Pat McAfee. "It started off with, 'I didn't want to address it. I wasn't going to address it, but since the video came out I feel the need to address it.' Motherf***er, are you kidding me? If there's one person who couldn't wait for the video to drop so you could address it, it's your a**."