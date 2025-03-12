Dwyane Wade Takes LeBron James' Side In Stephen A Smith Beef

The disagreement between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith continues to be up for debate nearly a week later. The internet is pretty split on the matter, with each camp making compelling arguments for each individual's reactions and actions. It's been catching the attention of athletes as well, including Bron's five-year teammate, Dwyane Wade. TMZ Sports caught up with him Tuesday (March 11) in New York City and asked him on how he feels about the feud, especially as a parent. That's been a major focus around this entire incident, especially on Stephen A's part. When addressing the confrontation on Friday, March 7 on First Take, the journalist detailed how James was speaking to him.

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent... a father," Smith said. He could understand, in some respects, where LeBron James was coming from. "I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard." He also could see the NBA superstar's point as the TV personality is one himself, he went on to add. That is the lense that Dwyane Wade is viewing this through as well, telling TMZ Sports, "I would have walked up on him the same way."

The Miami Heat icon mentioned that he had a conversation with Smith hours after the viral encounter and told him those exact words. But during his sidewalk chat, Wade did reiterate he has lots of "love" for what many would consider the face of ESPN. Overall, this isn't too shocking to hear from D-Wade as him and LeBron are like brothers. They of course have also won two NBA championships together, as well as an Olympic gold medal in 2008. But outside of the career similarities, The Flash is also a father, so there is that as well.