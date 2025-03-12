Dwyane Wade Takes LeBron James' Side In Stephen A Smith Beef

NBA: All Star-Practice
Feb 16, 2019; Charlotte, NC, USA; Team Lebron forward Lebron James of the Los Angeles Lakers (23) and Team Lebron guard Dwayne Wade of the Miami Heat (3) during NBA All-Star Game practice at the Bojangles Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Dwyane Wade explained that he's got love for both LeBron James and Stephen A Smith. But it's not too surprising to see which way he leans.

The disagreement between LeBron James and Stephen A Smith continues to be up for debate nearly a week later. The internet is pretty split on the matter, with each camp making compelling arguments for each individual's reactions and actions. It's been catching the attention of athletes as well, including Bron's five-year teammate, Dwyane Wade. TMZ Sports caught up with him Tuesday (March 11) in New York City and asked him on how he feels about the feud, especially as a parent. That's been a major focus around this entire incident, especially on Stephen A's part. When addressing the confrontation on Friday, March 7 on First Take, the journalist detailed how James was speaking to him.

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent... a father," Smith said. He could understand, in some respects, where LeBron James was coming from. "I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard." He also could see the NBA superstar's point as the TV personality is one himself, he went on to add. That is the lense that Dwyane Wade is viewing this through as well, telling TMZ Sports, "I would have walked up on him the same way."

LeBron James Stephen A Smith Feud

The Miami Heat icon mentioned that he had a conversation with Smith hours after the viral encounter and told him those exact words. But during his sidewalk chat, Wade did reiterate he has lots of "love" for what many would consider the face of ESPN. Overall, this isn't too shocking to hear from D-Wade as him and LeBron are like brothers. They of course have also won two NBA championships together, as well as an Olympic gold medal in 2008. But outside of the career similarities, The Flash is also a father, so there is that as well.

But while Stephen A was giving grace to James on his ESPN morning debate show, he was much more demonstrative on Gilbert Arenas' podcast. After taking some more time to muse on the situation, he shared a different tone and view on it. "I thought it was weak. I thought it was some bullsh*t," he admitted wholeheartedly. He also reiterated that James was not seeing that he was actually criticizing him and not Bronny James, who is why this whole beef exists. It began during the Lakers game at home against the New York Knicks with Stephen A courtside. Number 23 walked up to him and said, "Stop f-ing with my son. That's my f-ing son. Stop f-ing with my son." That interaction went viral in a hurry and now it seems that it's going to stay trending for a while.

