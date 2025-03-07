Stephen A Smith Addresses Viral LeBron James Confrontation On "First Take"

LeBron James had some words for ESPN's Stephen A Smith following the Los Angeles Lakers victory over the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Bronny James, the 55th overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft and son of LeBron James, has been a heavy focus of ESPN's coverage. Bronny has been heavily criticized despite being a rookie with less than 20 games played so far this season. James has previously made some of his issues with the way the media covers Bronny known. After the Lakers narrowly defeated the Knicks 113-109, he addressed Stephen A. Smith, who was sitting courtside at the game. At the time, it was not entirely clear what James said, but fans speculated that he told "keep [his] son out of this s**t, bro," as Smith shook his head and sat back down.

Stephen A Smith responded to LeBron James on the latest episode of ESPN's First Take. Smith opened the show with a nearly 10-minute explanation of what took place. He claimed that he would not have addressed it publicly if a clip of the exchange didn't go viral overnight. He confirmed that James' comments were about his coverage of Bronny. "That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son," Smith said. "I can't repeat the words because they ain't suited for FCC airwaves. That's what he was doing."

Stephen A Smith And LeBron James History

"That wasn't a basketball player confronting me. That was a parent. That was a father," Stephen A Smith continued. "I can't sit here and be angry or feel slighted by LeBron James in any way in that regard. By all accounts, he's obviously a wonderful family man and a wonderful father who cares very, very deeply about his son. Based on some of the comments he had heard, or shall I say I think he thought he heard, he clearly took exception to some of the things he heard me say. He confronted me about it." Smith added that he can't fault James for anything he did because he is also a father. He said that if he was in James' position, he may have done the same thing. He also mentioned that Rich Paul and Maverick Carter, two of James' closest friends, have his number. Smith claimed that if James wanted to get in contact, he would have "accepted that call."