Central Cee Slated To Finish In The Top 10 Following "CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS" Sales Update

Central Cee is going to be a happy camper at the start of next week because it's looking like he will chart high with CAN'T RUSH GREATNESS. According to HITS Daily Double, the UK sensation is almost assuredly going to have a top 10 placement on the Billboard Hot 200 chart with nearly 37,000 first week sales. To be exact on both fronts, he's projected to slot in at 9 and move 36,906 copies in the United States. As for his homeland, the local fans are showing out for him too, scooping up roughly 42,000. Overall, these current statistics are smashing his previous bodies of work. For Wild West (2021), he sold just 15,000 units.

Then, for 23 (2022), he doubled the total with 30K. A mere 6,000 might not sound like a massive gap, but it goes beyond that. From what we can see, this will be Central Cee's first time on the Hot 200. Overall, it's well deserved once everything is finalized on Tuesday. Across the 17-song tracklist, you are getting some of his best rapping performances in addition to a nice blend of genres. Some many not all hit the same, but the willingness to expand his range is great to see.

Central Cee Took His Time And Now He's Being Rewarded

For his debut album, Cee also didn't spare any expense when it came to curating the features either. He went out and got A-list names such as 21 Savage, Young Miko, Lil Durk, Lil Baby, Skepta, and Dave. The global appeal for Cee was there with the fans and it's clear that his contemporaries around the world see the vision as well. As for what's next for the hitmaker, it's a massive world tour.

He announced it earlier this week via his Instagram and it looks like he's going it alone. It will kick off on April 1 in Norway and then conclude on July 2 in Perth, Australia. Of course, there's some time before he sets off, so maybe Central Cee will announce some special guests. But for now, he's cementing himself further as one of the UK's hottest commodities.