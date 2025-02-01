Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Shares Voice Notes Of Mogul Allegedly Requesting Drugs

As Diddy sits behind bars at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn awaiting trial, his long list of shocking allegations only continues to grow. In a new episode of The Fall of Diddy, for example, the mogul's former assistant Phillip Pines opened up about his time working for him. He described his role in detail, revealing that he would help organize events for Diddy, including his alleged "freak offs."

Pines said he was responsible for setting up Diddy's “Wild King Nights" as well. According to him, these events catered to a very select crowd. He alleges that Diddy requested various substances for the events including marijuana, ketamine, mushrooms, molly, and more. He even shared various voice notes of Diddy allegedly asking for the substances. “Those requests started to become more frequent. It started to occur on a daily basis," Pines alleged.

Diddy's Former Assistant Opens Up About Organizing Events

He also went on to discuss misconceptions people have about the gatherings. “I think there’s a difference in the disparity between what people think they were, meaning that there were hundreds of people engaging in these activities. That wasn’t my experience,” he explained. These are far from the first accusations Diddy has been hit with recently, however. This week, he was also slapped with a superseding indictment in his federal trafficking case. The new filing lists additional alleged victims, kidnapping allegations, arson allegations, and more though his charges remain the same. The new indictment also extends the alleged racketeering conspiracy to 20 years.