Diddy Slammed With Superseding Indictment In Federal Trafficking Case

Diddy has been trying to build up a defense, but the charges have just been expanded. The disgraced mogul has been hit with a superseding indictment by federal prosecutors. Diddy was previously charged with a series of heinous crimes against a former girlfriend. Now, however, prosecutors claim two other women were subjected to the same horrid treatment. The new indictment also extends the period in which Diddy was accused of carrying out illegal activity. The previously listed year was 2008, but the feds now believe the mogul was committing crimes as far back as 2004.

Diddy's initial federal charges included racketeering conspiracy and transportation to engage in prostitution of a former girlfriend. The ex-girlfriend has been referred to as "Victim 1" is official court documents. Now, Diddy is being accused of sex trafficking "Victim 1" as well. The biggest revelation according to TMZ, however, was that Diddy is being accused of doing the same exact thing to other women. The outlet reports that two women have come forward and accused the Bad Boy mogul of coercing them into commercial sex acts.

Diddy Is Accused Of Kidnapping With A Firearm

The identities of the two women are unknown. One of them, however, claim they underwent similar treatment to that of Diddy's ex, Cassie Ventura. They accused Diddy of dangling them over a balcony. Federal prosecutors have also added a kidnapping charge involving a firearm. Expanding Diddy's alleged crimes to three women counters the narrative his legal team previously pushed. An attorney for the Bad Boy founder previously noted that only one women was cited as an accuser. "There’s one victim in the indictment…," they told CNN. "What they did, and it’s a little too cute, is it’s 50 witnesses or victims. It’s one victim. That’s all that’s in the indictment."

Three victims spoils the isolated narrative. That said, Diddy's lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, remains confident. He told CNN he was not impressed by the charges federal prosecutors have brought forth. "The latest Indictment contains no new offenses," Agnifilo noted. "The government has added the ridiculous theory that two of Mr. Combs’ former girlfriends were not girlfriends at all but were prostitutes. Mr. Combs is as committed as ever to fighting these charges and winning at trial."