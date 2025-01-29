Diddy Prosecutors Label His Demand For Alleged “Freak Off” Tape Access An Intimidation Tactic

It's no secret that Diddy is wrapped up in a great deal of legal drama at the moment. Unfortunately for him, it doesn't show any signs of slowing down. Earlier this month, the Bad Boy founder accused prosecutors of withholding his alleged "freak off" tapes. His team demanded access to them, insisting that that they depict nothing more than "adults having consensual sex."

According to an exclusive report by AllHipHop, however, federal prosecutors are firing back. Reportedly, they're arguing that the tapes should remain under protection to prevent any intimidation or harm to alleged victims. Diddy has been able to review the tapes twice under supervision, but his lawyers have asked that they be electronically produced for review. “The defendant has already demonstrated a blatant disregard for the Protective Order,” prosecutors said of the request, also claiming that he previously described the content of the tapes in a way that seemed “calculated to embarrass Victim-1."

Prosecutors Cite Alleged Diddy Victim's Concerns

Feb 1, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Recording artist/rapper Sean Combs aka Diddy performs during the Revolt Party at the Time Warner Cable Studios. Mark J. Rebilas / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Counsel for Victim-1 continues to have serious concerns about the security of such videos, including the possibility of third parties gaining access to the videos surreptitiously and/or unlawfully due to the very publicized nature of the case, the possibility of these highly sensitive videos being shared with witnesses, and the defendant’s use of such videos to litigate its case in the public domain,” U.S. Attorney Danielle R. Sassoon said.

Prosecutors have offered a compromise that would allow Diddy's team to analyze the tapes under supervision. They would also be granted access to metadata as well as enhanced audio by a neutral party, per the outlet. “Victim-1 opposes any modification of the Protective Order,” prosecutors added, citing the alleged victim's concerns that the footage could be leaked or used against them in some way.