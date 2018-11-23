sex tapes
- MusicFeds Uncover 20 R. Kelly "Sex Tapes" With Help Of Turncoats In His Inner CircleR. Kelly's incriminating video collection has become too voluminous to count, too graphic to watch without a clear conscience.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Recruited 12-Year Old For "Sex Tapes" Two Years Before Filming: ReportAccording to the legal docs, R. Kelly filmed sex tapes within 2 years of meeting a then-12-year old child.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Sex Tape Cache: Feds On The Hunt For MoreA search party is underway looking for R. Kelly's rumored home video cache.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly's Hearing Goes Live: His Lawyers Request To View Sex TapesR. Kelly will know whether he can leave for Dubai by the end of this hearing.By Devin Ch
- MusicR. Kelly Accuser Lisa Van Allen Explains Why She Stole One Of His Sex TapesLisa Van Allen speaks on what happened after she stole a sex tape from his collection.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly's Girlfriends Claim Parents Encouraged Them To Film Underage "Sexual Videos"In a new interview with Gayle King, Joycelyn Savage and Azriel Clary say that their parents asked them to film "sexual videos" with R. Kelly.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Urinated On 14-Year-Old Girl In New Sex Tape According To LawyerThis is truly disturbing.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentHugh Hefner Dumped Casket Full Of Private Sex Tapes Into Sea: ReportHugh Hefner reportedly feared that they would become public.By Alex Zidel