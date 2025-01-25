Diddy's Legal Team Alleges They Have Proof That Prosecutors Directed Jail Cell Raid

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
NBA: Playoffs-Boston Celtics at Miami Heat
May 27, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; American rapper Sean Combs sits courtside in the third quarter between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics during game six of the Eastern Conference Finals for the 2023 NBA playoffs at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Prosecutors previously denied any involvement.

The raid on Diddy's jail cell a couple of months ago continues to serve as a point of controversy in his federal case on alleged sex trafficking and racketeering charges. Moreover, according to legal documents reportedly obtained by TMZ, his attorneys claim that they have proof that federal prosecutors directed this raid as part of a targeted attack in November of 2024. They filed new docs in the Southern District of New York (SDNY) that accuses prosecutors of working with correctional officers from the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) to sweep Sean Combs' cell in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC).

Specifically, Diddy's legal team pointed to an alleged meeting between BOP representatives and figures from other federal agencies on the second day of a prison-wide sweep, in which they allegedly discussed a raid on his unit. SDNY supervisors allegedly claimed that they had to do the raid, and the team behind it reportedly included the trial team's unit chief. The Bad Boy mogul's lawyers allege that other agencies asked the SDNY unit chief about the necessity of this raid, and that the unit chief ordered a search "in part because of what the prosecution team had learned regarding [Diddy's] conduct at MDC."

Diddy At An Inter Miami CF Game

Diddy Lawyers <a href=Proof Prosecutors Raid Prison Cell Hip Hop News" class="wp-image-879617"/>
Jul 25, 2023; Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA; Recording artist Sean Combs attends the game between the Atlanta United and the Inter Miami CF at DRV PNK Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images

Furthermore, according to Diddy's lawyers, the unit chief spoke with higher-ups at the SDNY, who then passed that information on to the BOP to conduct the search. For those unaware, prosecutors previously claimed that the raid on his prison cell was part of a plan that prison officials had put in motion well before his arrest and had nothing to do with his specific case. Instead, prosecutors allege that the prison-wide sweep was for the sake of the safety and security of all staff and inmates.

Despite these claims, Diddy's legal team continues to double down on allegations that federal prosecutors raided his cell in order to confiscate privileged materials such as notes about legal defense strategy. Not only that, but they claim they have proof of this, which should prove to be very interesting if it comes up in court. Amid all the media firestorm around these procedures and broader allegations, we might finally start to identify what's real and what's fake.

