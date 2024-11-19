Diddy Accuses Prosecutors Of Lying About Prison Raid

Diddy isn't buying the state's explanation.

Diddy's legal team isn't buying federal prosecutors' claims about not having seen the supposed "privileged notes" that were obtained during a raid on the Bad Boy mogul's prison cell. His lawyer, Marc Agnifilo, argued in new legal docs obtained by TMZ that officials took pictures of 19 pages of material. That material allegedly included 11 pages of trial strategy notes and private correspondence with his defense.

Authorities previously argued that they found a manila folder labeled "legal," but did not open it. They also allege that they took photos of Diddy's notebook, but didn't look at them and instead, handed them over to a "filter team" to determine whether the content was privileged. Expectedly, Diddy's team isn't happy about the situation.

Diddy's Lawyer Speaks Outside Of His Arraignment

"Once they got them [photos of the documents], the first thing they did was use them, specifically use them by putting them in a bail letter to keep Combs in jail," Agnifilo argued in response to the explanation of the situation. As for the alleged raid on Diddy's prison cell, his team previously labeled it "outrageous government conduct amounting to a substantive due process violation." Diddy appeared in court for a hearing in the case on Tuesday to discuss the matter.