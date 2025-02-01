Metro Boomin Showers The Weeknd & MIKE DEAN With Immense Praise For "Hurry Up Tomorrow"

Metro also outdid himself on the record as well.

It might be early, but right now it's hard to imagine any artist outdoing The Weeknd for the rest of 2025. The Canadian superstar dropped off his sixth album Hurry Up Tomorrow, which is potentially the conclusion to his onstage moniker. If so... what a send-off. Fans have had almost nothing negative to say about the final tape in this After Hours/Dawn FM trilogy and Metro Boomin is in that same boat. He had a nice hand in putting this album together and is an integral reason for its brilliance. You can find his work on "The Abyss," "Given Up On Me," and "Cry For Me."

He's been a longtime friend and collaborator of Abel's, going all the way back to Starboy and After Hours. Additionally, you can find their chemistry on HEROES & VILLAINS, smash singles such as "Low Life," "Popular," and more. With all of that said, it's no surprise that he's got high praise for The Weeknd's latest and greatest body of work. Per HipHopDX, the St. Louis producer tweeted, "only this n**** Abel could drop album of the year in January lmao."

Metro Boomin Echoes A Lot Of The Weeknd's Fans' Takes On Hurry Up Tomorrow

It may come across as bias, but it's a pretty plausible argument as fans feel pretty similar to how he does. But he couldn't not shout-out MIKE DEAN, who was practically on every track on Hurry Up Tomorrow. Metro Boomin even goes as far as to crown the multi-genre legend as an all-time G.O.A.T. "Mike Dean sitting high on that all time producer/composer list for sure," he tweeted separately.

MIKE DEAN was also responsible for mixing and mastering the entire 22 tracks, and there's potential debate to be had about this being his best work to date as well. All in all, there's not much else we can say about the work that was done by everyone involved. From the features (Travis Scott, Future, Lana Del Rey, Playboi Carti and Anitta) to every last detail, it's almost impossible to nitpick anything. Fans have rewarded the XO figure with 58 million streams on opening day and that number could very well hit a billion in the next month or so.

