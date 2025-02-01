Travis Scott Fan Disrespects Timothee Chalamet Billboard With "4X4" Graffiti

The new era for Travis Scott is most likely upon us and fans are here for it. "4X4," his newest single, is seemingly the thing ushering it in and it's become an instant hit. Since dropping on January 24, the Tay Keith and FNZ-produced anthem is already up to 31 million streams. As it stands, its currently his second most popular song on Spotify. La Flame had played it at shows later last year, but the hype really exploded at the start of January. He teased during his special appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix the track for a couple of weeks.

Then, Scott would preview it once more during the halftime break of the CFB National Championship. Whether this becomes a lead single for his next album, which he's been hinting at for a little while, remains to be seen. But for now, folks are enjoying it in the moment and replaying the heck out of it. So much so that it's starting to become a new symbol for Travis Scott. We can see the vision for that as the cover art/logo is quite clean and simple without being too boring.

Travis Scott Reportedly Was Not Okay With Kylie Jenner Moving On

But one loyal fan is using it as warning for actor Timothee Chalamet. Somewhere in Los Angeles, there's a billboard of Dune: Part Two with his character's face on it. One of Scott's took it upon himself to disrespect the massive sign and spray "4X4" across the entire thing. Right now, it's getting the stamp of approval from fellow fans on X, with one user writing, "it's better now ngl."