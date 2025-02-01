Travis Scott Fan Disrespects Timothee Chalamet Billboard With "4X4" Graffiti

BY Zachary Horvath 1.6K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
travis scott
Mar 30, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Musician Travis Scott in a dugout before the game between the Houston Astros and the Chicago White Sox at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina via Imagn Images Jan 5, 2025; Beverly Hills, CA, USA; Timothee Chalamet at the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY via Imagn Images
La Flame's army sends a message.

The new era for Travis Scott is most likely upon us and fans are here for it. "4X4," his newest single, is seemingly the thing ushering it in and it's become an instant hit. Since dropping on January 24, the Tay Keith and FNZ-produced anthem is already up to 31 million streams. As it stands, its currently his second most popular song on Spotify. La Flame had played it at shows later last year, but the hype really exploded at the start of January. He teased during his special appearance at WWE Monday Night Raw on Netflix the track for a couple of weeks.

Then, Scott would preview it once more during the halftime break of the CFB National Championship. Whether this becomes a lead single for his next album, which he's been hinting at for a little while, remains to be seen. But for now, folks are enjoying it in the moment and replaying the heck out of it. So much so that it's starting to become a new symbol for Travis Scott. We can see the vision for that as the cover art/logo is quite clean and simple without being too boring.

Read More: Diddy’s Ex-Assistant Shares Voice Notes Of Mogul Allegedly Requesting Drugs

Travis Scott Reportedly Was Not Okay With Kylie Jenner Moving On

But one loyal fan is using it as warning for actor Timothee Chalamet. Somewhere in Los Angeles, there's a billboard of Dune: Part Two with his character's face on it. One of Scott's took it upon himself to disrespect the massive sign and spray "4X4" across the entire thing. Right now, it's getting the stamp of approval from fellow fans on X, with one user writing, "it's better now ngl."

Of course, this has something to do with Chalamet dating Kylie Jenner, Scott's ex and mother to his only daughter, Stormi. It was previously reported that the Houston rapper was not too happy about them pairing up, per Entertainment Tonight. "Travis is not thrilled about Kylie moving on," an inside source said. However, they "are still cordial." Scott potentially hurled some choice words at the Wonka lead on "MELTDOWN" featuring Drake. "Wrappin' the cheese, wrap around me 'cause I've got property (Wrap, cheese, wrap) / Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs (Vs), got the Willy Wonka factory (Vs) / Burn a athlete like it's calories, find another flame hot as me, b****."

Read More: Kanye West's Newest "Bully" Snippet Is Potentially AI And Fans Are Furious

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
US-ENTERTAINMENT-FASHION-METGALA-CELEBRITY-MUSEUM Pop Culture Kylie Jenner Visits Timothee Chalamet's House Despite Breakup Rumors 1120
TravisScottKylieJennerTimotheeChalamet Relationships Timothee Chalamet & Kylie Jenner Feel Travis Scott's Rage On "MELTDOWN" 2.8K
Entertainment: 2024 Grammy Awards Music Travis Scott Will Debut New Song "4X4" During College Football National Championship Game 2.8K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 39.7K