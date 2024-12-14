Rio Da Yung Og Drops A Minimal Banger With "RIO FREE" Single

BYElias Andrews25 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Rio does it again.

Rio Da Yung Og is not an artist with a tremendous amount of range. He doesn't genre hop or push boundaries by any means. He makes hard-hitting trap music and he does it well. Rio Da Yung Og is precisely what you think he is, and when he hits, he hits hard. "RIO FREE" is a prime example. The new song is short, simple and extremely catchy. It sees the rapper hop on a trunk-knocking instrumental and spit bars about how great he is. It's easy to get caught up in the fun.

Rio Da Yung Og's bars are fun if not especially profound. They have a specificity to them that helps them to stand out from the bars written by Rio's peers. "He used to be the brick man, he doin' burpees now, I ain't never cook the dope, C learned me how," he spits. "I wake up and go get me some chicken like Thursday chow." There's personality bleeding through the speakers. The instrumental isn't anything that fans haven't heard before, but the Wayne beat is solid and consistent. Rio Da Yung Og is not reinventing the wheel here, but he's giving fans a very entertaining wheel.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: GloRilla Puts A Memphis Spin On Holiday Music With Kehlani-Assisted "Xmas Time"

Rio Da Yung Og Gives Fans Exactly What They Want

Quotable Lyrics:

Why would I buy a Hellcat and I got Brabus money?
I told bro go to Flint and get a coffin for me
He came back with a four of Act', it started talkin' to me
We got Pai, Quagen, Tris, and some green poured

Read More: Offset Returns With His First Solo Track In Over A Year With "Swing My Way"

About The Author
Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
...