Rio Da Yung Og Drops A Minimal Banger With "RIO FREE" Single

Rio does it again.

Rio Da Yung Og is not an artist with a tremendous amount of range. He doesn't genre hop or push boundaries by any means. He makes hard-hitting trap music and he does it well. Rio Da Yung Og is precisely what you think he is, and when he hits, he hits hard. "RIO FREE" is a prime example. The new song is short, simple and extremely catchy. It sees the rapper hop on a trunk-knocking instrumental and spit bars about how great he is. It's easy to get caught up in the fun.

Rio Da Yung Og's bars are fun if not especially profound. They have a specificity to them that helps them to stand out from the bars written by Rio's peers. "He used to be the brick man, he doin' burpees now, I ain't never cook the dope, C learned me how," he spits. "I wake up and go get me some chicken like Thursday chow." There's personality bleeding through the speakers. The instrumental isn't anything that fans haven't heard before, but the Wayne beat is solid and consistent. Rio Da Yung Og is not reinventing the wheel here, but he's giving fans a very entertaining wheel.

Let us know what you think of this brand-new track, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Rio Da Yung Og Gives Fans Exactly What They Want

Quotable Lyrics: