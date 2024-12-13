GloRilla Puts A Memphis Spin On Holiday Music With Kehlani-Assisted "Xmas Time"

BYZachary Horvath71 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
glorillaglorilla
This is a rollercoaster of a listen.

GloRilla has received a lot of gifts in the form of nominations, awards, and plaques in 2024. She sort of acknowledges that fact on her new song, "Xmas Time." "And I might've had a Christmas that I ain't get a thing that was on my wish list / I celebrated still because I knew that I was gifted / (Put that on the gang) / I'm just one of God's children." This is the Memphis MC's first crack at making a holiday-themed track and it's got an interesting twist in its second half. Kehlani, a first-time collaborator, is also on here, and provides a sweet and thoughtful chorus.

It's part of the reason why part two is so off the wall. With frequent producers like Ace Charisma and Yo Gotti on here, it definitely raised some questions as to where this song might go. Well, it turns out that it becomes a Memphis trap Christmas banger. Bells and piano keys accent the dirty bass and kick drums synonymous with the city's hip-hop roots as Big Glo gets a little more PG-13 compared to its PG first half. While it's a bit of a mish-mosh of tones and sounds, it's got some great messages and personal touches that give it that Christmas spirit. You can check out "Xmas Time" with the live performance video link below.

Read More: 6ix9ine Reportedly Released From Prison After Violating Probation

"Xmas Time" - GloRilla & Kehlani

Quotable Lyrics:

Maybe it's all I need
Moments like this with my family (Family)
Nothing compares to how it feels, Christmas time
I remember those days when the nights got cold
Leaning on each other made our hearts grow more
Nothing compares to the love at Christmas time (On gang)

Read More: Claressa Shields Reveals Why She Bashed Remy Ma Amid Papoose Cheating Scandal

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...