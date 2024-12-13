GloRilla Puts A Memphis Spin On Holiday Music With Kehlani-Assisted "Xmas Time"

This is a rollercoaster of a listen.

It's part of the reason why part two is so off the wall. With frequent producers like Ace Charisma and Yo Gotti on here, it definitely raised some questions as to where this song might go. Well, it turns out that it becomes a Memphis trap Christmas banger. Bells and piano keys accent the dirty bass and kick drums synonymous with the city's hip-hop roots as Big Glo gets a little more PG-13 compared to its PG first half. While it's a bit of a mish-mosh of tones and sounds, it's got some great messages and personal touches that give it that Christmas spirit. You can check out "Xmas Time" with the live performance video link below.

GloRilla has received a lot of gifts in the form of nominations , awards , and plaques in 2024. She sort of acknowledges that fact on her new song, "Xmas Time." "And I might've had a Christmas that I ain't get a thing that was on my wish list / I celebrated still because I knew that I was gifted / (Put that on the gang) / I'm just one of God's children." This is the Memphis MC's first crack at making a holiday-themed track and it's got an interesting twist in its second half. Kehlani , a first-time collaborator, is also on here, and provides a sweet and thoughtful chorus.

