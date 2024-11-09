Andre 3000, GloRilla, Run-DMC, & More React To Their Grammy Nominations

The 2025 program should be a lot of fun.

About 24 hours ago, The Recording Academy unveiled the GRAMMY nominees for 2025. There are some major headlines, especially in hip-hop, thanks to two names in particular. Kendrick Lamar is being rewarded with seven nominations thanks to his several diss tracks aimed at Drake. Then, there's Beyonce, who's putting up never-before-seen numbers for women. She is up for 11 categories, which breaks her own previous record of 10 back in 2010.

But there are many others making noise for their recent releases too. Their excitement has carried over to social media, according to AllHipHop, and they are thanking their fans and the Academy for their support. GloRilla, who's been on a tear with two LPs and hit after hit, hopped on X (Twitter) to shout out her fanbase and herself. "S/O to God my team & y’all not to be cocky but shiiidddd S/O to MEEEE!! 3x Grammy nominated artist thank yall so much."

Multiple Stars React To Their Grammy Nods

However, despite how legendary Andre 3000 is, he had a time fathoming that his controversial flute album, New Blue Sun, would be up for Album of the Year. In speaking with Variety, the OutKast member said, "I felt that we tried to campaign to see if we could get into the alternative jazz or ambient category. So, this morning, when the album of the year category popped up, I was really, really surprised because I didn’t think that that many people even knew about it. So, I’m just happy that the votes came in that way and that people were paying attention, more than anything."

Chris Brown, Rapsody, & More Celebrate