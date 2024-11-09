Andre 3000, GloRilla, Run-DMC, & More React To Their Grammy Nominations

BYZachary Horvath
Link Copied to Clipboard!
grammy
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. © Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for adidas) (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
The 2025 program should be a lot of fun.

About 24 hours ago, The Recording Academy unveiled the GRAMMY nominees for 2025. There are some major headlines, especially in hip-hop, thanks to two names in particular. Kendrick Lamar is being rewarded with seven nominations thanks to his several diss tracks aimed at Drake. Then, there's Beyonce, who's putting up never-before-seen numbers for women. She is up for 11 categories, which breaks her own previous record of 10 back in 2010.

But there are many others making noise for their recent releases too. Their excitement has carried over to social media, according to AllHipHop, and they are thanking their fans and the Academy for their support. GloRilla, who's been on a tear with two LPs and hit after hit, hopped on X (Twitter) to shout out her fanbase and herself. "S/O to God my team & y’all not to be cocky but shiiidddd S/O to MEEEE!! 3x Grammy nominated artist thank yall so much."

Read More: Waka Flocka Flame Reacts To Canceled Meet & Greet Event Due To Donald Trump Support

Multiple Stars React To Their Grammy Nods

However, despite how legendary Andre 3000 is, he had a time fathoming that his controversial flute album, New Blue Sun, would be up for Album of the Year. In speaking with Variety, the OutKast member said, "I felt that we tried to campaign to see if we could get into the alternative jazz or ambient category. So, this morning, when the album of the year category popped up, I was really, really surprised because I didn’t think that that many people even knew about it. So, I’m just happy that the votes came in that way and that people were paying attention, more than anything."

Chris Brown, Rapsody, & More Celebrate

These two weren't the only to react. Chris Brown, Rapsody, Run-DMC, Daylyt, and more took the time to show their gratitude as well. What are your thoughts on these artists reactions to their 2025 GRAMMY nominations? Who do you think will go home with the most awards next year? Did any nods surprise you and did any disappoint? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding The GRAMMYs. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Bhad Bhabie's Boyfriend Le Vaughn Strolls Out With Their Kid After Her Cancer Reveal

[Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...