Offset Returns With His First Solo Track In Over A Year With "Swing My Way"

It's been a whirlwind of a year for the former Migos member, but he's back in the lab.

I'm really one of them ones (One of them) I'm really havin' my motion (Motion) You dig, I pull up and give you some funds (I'll give you some funds) Throw me that p*ssy, I knock out the park like my name Barry Bonds (Barry Bonds) Pretty lil' lady, her body look crazy, don't know where she from (Where?) Hopped out fresh out the coupe (Skrrt)

Turbo is on production for this single and its honestly a perfect match for what he like to tackle. A lot of fans are saying that this would have been a fire Gunna collab. However, we can appreciate Offset riding solo on this one because he sounds great. Audiences agree, with some even dubbing this as his best single in a while. It feels like it could be a lead-off cut for an upcoming album, something that he's been teasing since dropping SET IT OFF last year. There have been rumors that it will be named after his government name, Kiari. However, nothing has been truly set in stone just yet. For now, check out "Swing My Way" and its music video which stars model, Anok Yai.

2024 for Offset has been dominated by his strenuous relationship/falling out with Cardi B . Overall, it's been very difficult to see them tear each other down so ruthlessly. But the former Migos rapper is looking to move past all of that by dropping some new music. It's actually a bit of special release for the Georgia superstar, as "Swing My Way" is here as an early birthday gift to himself and his fans. He will be turning 33 tomorrow, December 14. On this record, Offset is delivering his effortless flow that he's become known for since dropping music professionally over a decade ago.

