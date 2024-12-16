Cardi B Twerks Up A Storm In A Sheer Dress While Offset Attends The Same Club

Is this a petty play or does the former Migo have nothing to do with it?

Cardi B and Offset are in the middle of a nasty divorce, so it's only natural that they would want to go out and have fun to take their minds off it. Moreover, the Bronx femcee posted a video on her Instagram Story of her weekend outing, in which she twerks in a sheer bodysuit while hanging onto a railing. You can check that video out by clicking on the "Via" link down below if you're curious. In fact, the former Migo was apparently just a few feet away, as a video surfaced on social media that shows him throwing dollar bills in her direction.

Furthermore, it looks like Cardi B and Offset can hang out at the same places and keep things civil, although it's unclear if they actually spoke to each other. He turned 33 on Saturday (December 14) so maybe this was his birthday bash. But they're not just moving on through partying, as both rappers are apparently out here looking for a new partner. In 'Set's case, he was recently spotted with model Anok Yai, which immediately sparked dating rumors despite the lack of info.

Cardi B & Offset In The Club

But some other trouble online really highlighted the Cardi B and Offset situation for fans in a seemingly direct and ugly way. Someone hacked him and leaked an alleged text message exchange between them online, which seemed to center around their third child. "Why do you think you a lick for me like fr like me saying that was wrong that's my baby like I sound desperate for what and who you????" 'Set allegedly wrote. "No before you continue getting f***ed might not be mine anyways cuz I ain't f***ed you and you wasn't preggo when I was around."

"I'm not even gonna lie to y'all it was a hack," Cardi B expressed concerning the Offset situation. "S**t is old, it's not on purpose. I would never get back with this n***a but I'm not even gonna lie, we've been peaceful for a week. So, we like the energy, it's peaceful for a week. I don't bother you, you don't bother me." "And yes I did post that f***ing text message myself because it's like, I don't like when n***as try to play me," she said of a separate set of thirsty texts that she was actually the one to leak this time. "I really don't like when n***as try to play me like I'm not the baddest b***h. Okay? If a n***a be doing them it's because n***as is just n***as, they dogs."