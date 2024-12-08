Offset Spotted With Model Anok Yai Amid Cardi B Split And Other Salacious Rumors

The former Migo has a lot of narratives to contend with these days.

Offset has been the subject of a few dating rumors amid his divorce from Cardi B, and it seems like fans are still in sleuth mode. Moreover, onlookers recently spotted him out with model Anok Yai, which sparked a lot of romantic speculation and commentary about his movement as of late. At the end of the day, we won't know if these dating rumors are true until we get more "proof," so to speak. Everyone knows that this split was a pretty big deal for both rappers, and that it developed in a pretty nasty way online despite their efforts to coparent and reach a solid place.

Not only that, but this comes as Offset got roped into some more couples drama. Chrisean Rock's former friend accused her of sleeping with him behind Cardi B's back. This comes about a year after Rock's boo Blueface launched similar allegations. "Being tatted on a h*e is not a flex," he claimed on Twitter about Chrisean covering up her tattoo of his face. "You literally f***ed Cardi B's husband [a] couple weeks ago, I'm tired of n***as looking at me while they f***ing you, get the rest of 'em gone ASAP, please."

Offset With Anok Yai

As for Cardi B, she's trying to focus up and enjoy life after her divorce from Offset, as she recently revealed that she went on a massive shopping spree after the split. Still, it's clear that both of them are just looking for other ways to deal with their breakup and move on with their lives. Hopefully the former couple can one day do so without facing so much scrutiny and gossip around their history.

Meanwhile, Offset recently had a feature on Juice WRLD's final posthumous album, The Party Never Ends, specifically on the track "Celebrate." We wonder if 2025 will yield any more new music from him, or if it will provide an update on all these dating rumors. We wish the former Migo and Cardi B all the best on their respective journeys, and hope that they can find civil common ground. After all, it's what's best for the family and for their sanity.